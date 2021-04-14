‘Bachelor’ Star Colton Underwood Filming Netflix Show After Coming Out

Colton Underwood, former star of “The Bachelor,” is getting his personal actuality present at Netflix, Selection has discovered.

The mission, which is presently in manufacturing, is an unscripted collection with a number of episodes, quite a few sources inform Selection, describing the mission as specializing in Underwood residing his life publicly as a homosexual man.

Netflix declined to touch upon the mission.

Information of Underwood’s Netflix deal comes after the tv character, writer and former professional soccer participant got here out on nationwide tv, throughout a deeply private interview that aired Wednesday morning on ABC’s “Good Morning America.”

Whereas the complete scope of the collection is beneath wraps, an insider tells Selection that Olympian Gus Kenworthy will seem within the collection, performing as a information, of kinds, for Underwood.

No phrase but on when the collection will launch, although a supply near manufacturing says Underwood is presently filming.

Earlier immediately, Underwood got here out, telling Roberts on “Good Morning America,” “For me, I’ve ran from myself for a very long time and I’ve hated myself for a very long time, and I’m homosexual. I got here to phrases with that that earlier this yr and have been processing it.”

“The following step in all of this was form of letting individuals know,” Underwood mentioned within the interview. “I’m nonetheless nervous, but it surely’s been a journey for certain.”

Underwood was first launched to TV viewers in 2018, as a contestant on Becca Kufrin’s season of “The Bachelorette” on ABC. He then joined the solid of “Bachelor In Paradise” Season 5, earlier than turning into “The Bachelor” in 2019 for its twenty third season.

Throughout his season of the ABC relationship present, Underwood was closely marketed as “The Virgin Bachelor,” and his virginity was a serious storyline — one thing he later mentioned he believed was “overblown,” however not essentially exploited.

Previous to actuality TV fame, Underwood was a decent finish at Illinois State. He was signed by the San Diego Chargers in 2014 as a free agent in 2014, and was on the apply squad of the Oakland Raiders and Philadelphia Eagles.

Previous to popping out throughout the Wednesday morning interview, Underwood had spoken about his battle along with his sexuality prior to now, revealing that rising up, individuals thought he was homosexual since he was a virgin soccer participant.

Underwood’s identification as an athlete and homosexual man is alleged to be a theme within the new Netflix present, in response to an individual accustomed to the mission, who didn’t reveal any extra detailed info.

In an interview with Selection final yr, Underwood spoke about his battle along with his sexuality rising up, explaining, “It was difficult for me to be standing up for my values and my beliefs, and searching again now, rising up in form of a hyper-masculine tradition as soccer or a conservative household…I all the time felt like I used to be on the protection. It was a kind of issues once you hear it so typically and a lot, you begin believing it otherwise you begin questioning issues. It actually did have an effect on me and it actually was a bizarre time in my life, and I internalized a whole lot of it as a result of I had no one to speak to and no one to vent to about it.”

A consultant for Underwood declined to touch upon the Netflix collection, when contacted by Selection.