‘Bachelor’ Star Colton Underwood Sets ‘Good Morning America’ Interview

Colton Underwood, former star of “The Bachelor,” is ready to sit down down with Robin Roberts for a revealing “Good Morning America” interview on Wednesday.

“There’s something that you really want individuals to know, so are you able to inform us what’s in your coronary heart that you just need to share?” Roberts asks Underwood in a promo that was launched on Tuesday afternoon.

With a deep breath, Underwood responds, “Yeah.” He then says, “It’s been a journey, for certain.”

The promo didn’t disclose any additional particulars in regards to the pre-taped sit-down, however was billed as a “deeply private interview” with the tagline, “Colton Underwood: In His Personal Phrases.”

Underwood starred because the lead of “The Bachelor” Season 23, which aired in 2019. He was first launched to viewers as a contestant on Becca Kufrin’s season of “The Bachelorette” in 2018.

Whereas the aim of the interview is unclear, within the years after starring as “The Bachelor,” Underwood has been surrounded by a good quantity of tabloid chatter. He was embroiled in private authorized issues between him and his ex-girlfriend, Cassie Randolph. He additionally has spoken out fairly extensively about his time on the truth relationship present, with regard to his sexuality being overplayed.

A former professional soccer participant, Underwood was marketed as “The Virgin Bachelor,” and his virginity was used as a key storyline all through his time on the ABC sequence.

Ever since “The Bachelor,” Underwood has spoken towards the narrative that surrounded his sexuality. After his finale aired, he instructed Selection that he didn’t really feel exploited, however he felt his sexuality was “overplayed.”

In 2020, Underwood wrote a e book, “ : Discovering Myself and On the lookout for Love on Actuality TV,” the place he wrote about his time in “The Bachelor” highlight, his dad and mom’ divorce, his sexuality, his relationships and high-profile break-up with gymnast Aly Raisman. Within the e book, he revealed that rising up, individuals would query whether or not he was homosexual, since he was a virgin and a star soccer participant.

“It was difficult for me to be standing up for my values and my beliefs, and searching again now, rising up in kind of a hyper-masculine tradition as soccer or a conservative household — which I really like them and I share among the identical values and beliefs as them — however it was nonetheless a wrestle for me to articulate to individuals or to clarify to individuals, and I at all times felt like I used to be on the protection,” Underwood instructed Selection in an interview in 2020. “It was a type of issues whenever you hear it so usually and a lot, you begin believing it otherwise you begin questioning issues. It actually did have an effect on me and it actually was a bizarre time in my life, and I internalized numerous it as a result of I had no person to speak to and no person to vent to about it.”

Viewers recall Underwood leaping over the fence in the direction of the top of his season, which has turn into one of the vital memorable and dramatic moments in “Bachelor” historical past. After the turbulent ending, Underwood finally ended up with contestant Cassie Randolph. The couple was collectively for roughly a year-and-a-half, earlier than breaking apart in 2020.

Shortly after the breakup, Randolph filed a restraining order towards Underwood, accusing him of stalking and harassing her. She filed a police report with claims that he had put a monitoring gadget on her automobile, and alleged he would present up uninvited to her residence and her dad and mom’ residence. Later, Randolph dismissed the restraining order towards Underwood, and requested to drop the police investigation.

On the time, Underwood had launched a press release to the media, explaining the pair resolved the matter privately. “Cassie requested the court docket to dismiss the momentary restraining order towards me,” he stated. “The 2 of us have been capable of attain a non-public settlement to deal with any of Cassie’s issues. I don’t imagine Cassie did something flawed in submitting for the restraining orders and in addition imagine she acted in good religion. I respect everybody’s respect for privateness concerning this matter.”

When he launched his e book, he instructed Selection that its objective was “to take possession and get management of my life again, or really feel like I used to be having some management again in my life…as a substitute of permitting another person to have that management on a TV display or behind a digicam.”

With the upcoming “GMA” interview, it seems Underwood has extra to say.