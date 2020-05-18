‘Bachelorette’ Alum Hannah Brown Apologizes for Saying the N-Word – Variety

Former “The Bachelorette” star Hannah Brown has apologized for her use of the N-word on social media.

Brown took to Instagram Tales on Sunday with a submit by which she wrote, “I owe you all a significant apology. There isn’t a excuse, and I can’t justify what I mentioned. I’ve learn your messages and seen the damage that I’ve brought about. I personal all of it. I’m terribly sorry and know that whether or not in public or non-public, this language is unacceptable. I promise to do higher.”

The apology adopted an incident on Saturday night time by which Brown, broadcasting on Instagram Dwell, sang lyrics to rapper DaBaby’s tune “Rockstar” out loud — together with the N-word. Video of the incident is now not obtainable on Brown’s Instagram account. In a subsequent video, additionally now not obtainable on Instagram, Brown expressed shock at having used the phrase and mentioned “I’m so sorry” repeatedly. However Brown additionally appeared in that video responsible her brother for saying the phrase, persevering with, “I don’t suppose — perhaps I did. Possibly it was Patrick,” after one other unseen individual talking off digital camera appeared to encourage her responsible her brother.

Brown was the star of Season 15 of “The Bachelorette,” which aired final yr on ABC. The present is produced by Warner Horizon Tv. Brown was additionally a contestant on one other ABC actuality franchise, “Dancing With the Stars,” profitable Season 28 in the fall of 2019. Brown, a frequent magnificence pageant contestant, was named Miss Alabama USA in 2018. She subsequently competed in the 2018 Miss USA competitors.