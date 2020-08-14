‘Bachelorette’: JoJo Fletcher to Fill in as Host for Chris Harrison

For the primary time in “The Bachelor” franchise historical past, Chris Harrison is stepping apart as host — however solely for a handful of episodes, as Harrison is heading into quarantine as a security precaution, after briefly leaving the set of the upcoming season of “The Bachelorette.”

Former “Bachelorette” star JoJo Fletcher, who starred on Season 12 of the ABC courting present in 2016, will fill in for Harrison through the days of capturing when he’s beneath quarantine, Selection has confirmed with sources shut to manufacturing.

ABC and Warner Bros. TV weren’t instantly out there for remark, although the community and studio usually don’t touch upon casting rumors associated to “The Bachelor” franchise when reveals are in manufacturing.

Harrison left the set to drop his son off in school. Earlier this week, he posted on Instagram that he had dropped off his son at Texas Christian College.

Due to the strict security precautions on the set of “The Bachelorette” through the coronavirus pandemic, even Harrison wouldn’t have the option to return to the solid and crew with out finishing a multi-day quarantine.

The present season of “The Bachelorette” is filming in Palm Springs, Calif. with all the solid and crew at a rented-out resort, primarily in a bubble, to maintain manufacturing secure. “The Bachelorette” was the primary main present in the U.S. to head again into manufacturing, after the industry-wide COVID-19 shutdown, and was solely ready to accomplish that due to totally quarantining all the crew on the manufacturing. All solid and crew members have been dwelling on-site on the resort, and every particular person was examined earlier than they entered the venue with common testing and temperature checks occurring.

Sources say that Harrison will return to host the ultimate episodes of the season, however that Fletcher will fill in for just a few episodes in the center of the season. The host switch-up was first reported by Us Weekly.

Fletcher — who’s presently engaged to Jordan Rodgers, the person she met on her season of “Bachelorette” — has pivoted to internet hosting, following her time on the ABC courting present. The couple hosts their very own residence renovation present, CNBC’s “Money Pad,” and Fletcher has executed visitor correspondence work on leisure information reveals together with “Leisure Tonight,” “Further” and “Entry Hollywood.” Ever since she starred as “The Bachelorette,” she has remained in “The Bachelor” household, showing on many reveals inside the ABC franchise.

This season of “The Bachelorette” has seen extra behind-the-scenes drama than any actuality TV producer might ever dream of making.

It’s not simply the hosts that can be seeing double; there may even be two main girls, as the unique star, Clare Crawley, left mid-season when she discovered love with one of many suitors early on, and is predicted to get replaced by Tayshia Adams, who is alleged to be presently filming her journey for the back-half of the season. Whereas ABC and Warner Bros. TV haven’t commented on the unprecedented switch-a-roo, insiders instructed Selection that Crawley’s departure and Adams’ arrival will all play out on-screen this fall when the season airs.

With two “Bachelorettes” and two hosts, the season is making historical past in extra methods than one — and that’s not even contemplating filming throughout a world pandemic.