Bachelorette Spoilers: Clare Crawley Was Just Seen Filming With Her Bachelor Ex

SPOILERS AHEAD for Clare Crawley’s season of The Bachelorette on ABC.
Peter Weber’s tumultuous season of The Bachelor hasn’t ended simply but, nevertheless it’s already time to look forward to the following season of The Bachelorette, starring Clare Crawley. At 38-years-old, Clare is already the oldest Bachelorette in Bachelor Nation historical past, and a few of her potential suitors are reportedly already being reduce for being too younger. Now, a photograph has surfaced on-line that seemingly reveals Clare consuming a contented lunch with former fiancé Benoît Beauséjour–Savard whereas filming The Bachelorette.
Based on Bachelor Nation fan atticusandclaude on Reddit, The Bachelorette was filming Clare Crawley consuming with someone in Sacramento, and a sneaky pic reveals Clare trying like she’s having a grand outdated time and laughing. The picture does not present her lunch companion from the entrance, however his hair shade and facial hair undoubtedly make him look an terrible lot like Benoît. The fan who snapped the pic mentioned this about Clare and the person:
Sorry I couldn’t get a greater image, I didn’t wish to get in the best way of filming! For everybody who’s questioning, it was Benoit sitting along with her. They had been already there once I arrived and sat collectively for about 45 minutes whereas I ate lunch.
Assuming Clare was having lunch with Benoît, what could possibly be the aim? On the one hand, Hannah Brown’s visits to Peter Weber’s season of The Bachelor show that generally former Bachelor Nation flames can nonetheless maintain a torch for one another, and the Bachelor crew is keen to indulge.
Then again, a former flame may additionally present some closure or perhaps a good launching level for the journey towards actuality TV love. Clare does not appear almost as emotional as Peter when Hannah Brown confirmed up, and it is work noting that Benoît has already shared his assist for Clare as the following Bachelorette. He posted this on Instagram:
Clare and Benoît bought engaged after the 2018 season of The Bachelor Winter Video games, which was her fourth Bachelor Nation outing after Juan Pablo Galavis’ season of The Bachelor and two seasons of Bachelor in Paradise. The 2 introduced the top of the connection again in April 2018. With nearly two years handed since their relationship ended, Benoît appears to really feel no in poor health will towards Clare and Clare appears joyful to see Benoît within the picture.
After all, Clare Crawley’s season of The Bachelorette continues to be within the early levels, and the following Bachelor Nation collection hitting the airwaves in 2020 would be the latest spinoff, The Bachelor: Hearken to Your Coronary heart. The quirky new Bachelor collection premieres Monday, April 13 at eight p.m. ET on ABC to fill the time through the look forward to The Bachelorette with Clare Crawley. For some viewing choices between from time to time, swing by our 2020 midseason premiere schedule.
