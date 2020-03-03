Bachelorette Spoilers: Clare Crawley’s Season Is Already Dumping Bachelors For Being Too Young

Bachelor alum Clare Crawley has been confirmed because the main woman of the following season of The Bachelorette, which undoubtedly got here as a shock to the non-spoiler savvy followers. Regardless of appearances on Juan Pablo Galavis’ season of The Bachelor, two seasons of Bachelor in Paradise, and one stint on The Bachelor Winter Video games, she hasn’t been round Bachelor Nation since 2018, and she or he’s older than most Bachelorettes at 38. Now, spoilers point out a few of her potential bachelors are being reduce for being too younger.