Bachelorette Spoilers: The New Star Has No Problem Being Older Than The Average Contestants

It is a good factor that Clare Crawley is cool along with her age (as everybody needs to be), as a result of the choice to make her The Bachelorette has already introduced some…very disagreeable responses from Bachelor Nation, though we had heard that the producers could be available in the market to “age up” contestants for the subsequent season. However, as Clare famous throughout her interview, she feels just like the added years have made it simpler for her to select the wheat from the chaff, which will likely be an enormous change from what we noticed on the present final season.