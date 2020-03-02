Bachelorette Spoilers: Watch Clare Crawley Tell Off Bachelor Juan Pablo At Final Rose Ceremony

Bachelor Juan Pablo was a chunk of labor. At one level within the season, Clare and Juan Pablo connected and he later slut-shamed her for it, saying it was disrespectful to his daughter as a result of he needed her to be pleased with him and so they should not have accomplished that. They nonetheless connected once more later and Clare made it to the ultimate two. In the course of the finale, they went on a helicopter trip and he or she turned to say one thing to him and he made a reply that was surprising and offensive to her. The dialog was later revealed to be alongside the traces of her asking him to only inform her he cherished her, and he replied one thing to the impact of “I cherished fucking you.”