‘Bachelorette’s ‘ Kaitlyn Bristowe Joins ‘Dancing With the Stars’ – Variety

Simply three years after claiming she was blocked from the ABC actuality TV sequence, Kaitlyn Bristowe’s Mirrorball trophy goals are lastly coming true. The previous star of courting franchise “The Bachelorette” can be becoming a member of the subsequent batch of foxtrotting well-known folks on “Dancing With the Stars.”

Introduced after ABC’s new clip present, “The Bachelor, the Best Seasons Ever,” longtime sequence host Chris Harrison knowledgeable Bristowe of the information by way of reside video chat. “It is a query I’m so excited to ask you as a result of, nicely, your life is about to vary,” Harrison stated, leaning closely into the dramatics in entrance of Bristowe and her present associate “Bachelor” alum Jason Tartick.

A number of followers speculated, after a lot Harrison hinting, that the shock cameo of Bristowe and Tartick would end in an on-air proposal. However Bristowe’s invitation to affix the solid of “Dancing With the Stars” is much more surprising than actuality TV love.

Again in 2016 the “Bachelorette” favourite claimed that her earlier makes an attempt to affix “DWTS” had been rejected after “Bachelor” creator Mike Fleiss had barred her entry. “Really I used to be supplied it, had the contract & Mike Fliess [sic] instructed me I wasn’t allowed,” Bristowe tweeted. “He stated he didn’t need individuals wanting fame after his present.”

Fleiss’ response to Bristowe’s previous assertion was denial and help, writing from his private Twitter account, “[Kaitlyn Bristowe] has my complete help if she desires to look on DWTS!!!”

Reps for ABC had no remark.

In the meantime Tartick and Bristowe each appear fairly enthusiastic about the information.