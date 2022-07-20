Back 4 Blood needs more time for its second expansion, but leaves hints of Act 5

Turtle Rock Studios’ cooperative shooter continues to receive new content in the form of updates.

Despite being released in October 2021 and having already passed its most successful stage, Back 4 Blood will continue to receive content throughout this year. Turtle Rock Studios The first expansion was already released in April, with more characters and modes, but the second is still pending for these dates.

However, from the development study they wanted to make it clear that it’s going to take a little longer. In a message posted on the official account of Twitter of the game, they say that they would love to be able to confirm a release date for this second expansion, but that for now they must continue working on it.

Act 5 of the campaign would be coming soonThe message hides a clue for those who have been attentive since, beyond promising that it will be an “exciting” expansion, looks like it will include Act 5 of the campaign with it or, at least, it would arrive soon. If not, the forced phrase “we Act like we’re 5” and the emphasis on the word “Act” are not understood. In addition, everything seems to indicate that the cults will be the main axis of these contents.

If this is confirmed, it would probably lead to new story missions in addition to weapons or a new character. According to the update roadmap shared from Turtle Rock Studios late last year, the 2022 content will not end with the second expansion, but rather a third is also expected for this same year. In the absence of knowing all the details, you can read the Back 4 Blood review to see how our experience with it was at the time.

