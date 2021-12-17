Back 4 Blood receives its long-awaited offline progression, with new cards and content for Christmas

The zombie title of Turtle Rock is updated this December 16 with a new patch.

Maybe it’s not so much in focus anymore, but Back 4 Blood It keeps adding new content and correcting itself with the necessary adjustments. From Turtle Rock They have already detailed the roadmap that the game will follow both at the end of the year and in 2022, and this same week the update for December arrives.

As we read in the patch notes, this new update brings something highly demanded by players: the offline campaign with progression. The title had been criticized on more than one occasion by its own users for the fact that it could not be enjoyed without being connected to the internet. Now, the single player mode is correctly accompanied by the appropriate progression, not as it was before.

In addition to that implementation, undoubtedly the most outstanding, the patch brings several adjustments and corrections related to bugs that are still present. Also added new cards that allow you to have temporary effects such as instant healing or increased resistance, in addition to three others with minor aids.

Also, from the team they want to celebrate the holidays with a christmas event season that will make the game look decorated for the occasion, in addition to allowing the unlocking of different character skins, skins for weapons, emblems and sprays.

The new update arrives this December 16 to a Left 4 Dead successor that has been balancing its difficulty for some time. In 3DJuegos we were able to review it at the time, enjoying a tremendously versatile and fun game in cooperative. If you want to know more, go through the analysis of Back 4 Blood to discover its strengths and not so strong.

