Back 4 Blood sets a date for its next expansion and reaches a new milestone in the number of players

Also, the spiritual successor to Left 4 Dead has prepared free updates for 2022.

Back 4 Blood has managed to capture the essence of a highly acclaimed shooter by the community, so it is not surprising that the popularity of Left 4 Dead and its release in Xbox Game Pass have contributed to the number of players not stop increasing. The zombies already had problems to face the 6 million users achieved in the first two weeks of the game, but now they will have it more difficult with the new figure reached by Turtle Rock: 10 million players.

The Tunnels of Terror expansion will be available from April 12Eurogamer has advanced this information along with a novelty related to the next expansion Tunnels of Terror. And it is that, although the Back 4 Blood roadmap had dated it for 2022, now we have a more specific release: April 12th. In this way, the characters of Sharice and Heng join the survival between zombies along with extra accessories such as new variants of the enemies, cosmetic elements for the protagonists and their weapons, and a new PvE mode.

Focusing on this latest novelty, the so-called Ridden Hives will consist of a dungeon crawler to explore cooperatively with up to four players (although the expansion has been acquired by only one of them, which will allow share the experience). Here we will find seven labyrinths in which to survive, although there will also be unpublished zombies that will make things difficult for us.

This expansion finishes establishing an intention shared by Turtle Rock in mid-January, since it had already anticipated that the upcoming characters for your shooter will arrive via paid DLC. Beyond this, in our analysis of Back 4 Blood we tell you that it is a perfect experience for all those players who miss a proposal in which mowing down zombies is really satisfying.

Subscribe to the 3DJuegos channel on YouTube

More about: Back 4 Blood, Expansion and Turtle Rock.