Back Roads Leisure, Mediapro Studio Partner on U.S. Formats Deal – Variety

“50 Central” producer Back Roads Leisure has linked with The Mediapro Studio on a co-production deal focusing on codecs for the U.S. market.

Beneath the deal, Back Roads and The Mediapro Studio will develop and produce unique codecs for U.S. broadcast and cable networks, in addition to streaming platforms. Back Roads may also adapt key Mediapro Studio codecs.

The primary venture between the companions is already within the works. “The Magnificent Six” is a brand new competitors format that pits six elite athletes towards a staff of aspiring opponents trying to observe of their footsteps. With fame and fortune at stake, “The Magnificent Six” should defend their positions as they compete with common people in over-the-top bodily challenges throughout wacky units.

Specializing in comedy and way of life programming, Back Roads most not too long ago relocated to Austin, Texas, and employed former September Movies managing director Pamela Covais to supervise its manufacturing slate, which incorporates such titles as “50 Central” (BET) starring 50 Cent, “Large Dangerous BBQ Brawl” (Cooking), “Joking Off” (MTV), “Lake Life” (DIY) and “Culinary Beats” (Yahoo).

In the meantime, The Mediapro Studio, which is backed by Spain’s Mediapro Group, marked its first 12 months with the current launch of worldwide fiction sequence “The Head,” a six-part psychological thriller that premiered final month in 30 markets throughout Europe and Asia. Lately, the corporate debuted sequence “Los Internacionales” on Argentina’s Telefe; Nordic noir “The Paradise” on Finland’s Yle; “Go Juan” on Spain’s TNT; and “Caminantes” on Orange.

Colby Gaines, government producer and founding father of Back Roads Leisure, stated: “The Mediapro Studio is a worldwide big — all the pieces from manufacturing to distribution — and a pacesetter in content material creation for the U.S., Latin American, European and Spanish markets. As we proceed to prioritize codecs, this partnership offers us a beautiful alternative to each develop and adapt new content material stateside and increase our artistic attain internationally.”

Daniel Burman, head of content material for The Mediapro Studio U.S., added: “In Back Roads Leisure we now have discovered the best accomplice within the U.S. to increase our codecs’ footprint past our conventional markets. We’re satisfied that working collectively on ‘The Magnificent 6’ we’ll take the style of competitors TV reveals to a brand new stage.”