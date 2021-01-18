Back to Normal Selection For Second Virtual Edition Of HAF

Twenty-nine tasks from throughout Asia have been chosen to participate in March’s Hong Kong-Asia Movie Financing Discussion board (HAF), which can go digital for the second time.

Scheduled to happen March 15-17, 2021, HAF will run concurrently with the Hong Kong FilMart. Each occasions have been postponed final 12 months to August due to the pandemic and finally migrated on-line.

They’ll return to their common March slot this 12 months in tweaked digital format. A brand new on-line assembly platform “requiring no obtain or extra log-on” might be arrange for individuals this 12 months, stated HAF director Jacob Wong.

The 29 shortlisted tasks, together with 9 documentaries, have been chosen from 321 submissions from 80 international locations and areas, HAF stated on Monday.

Shortlisted tasks embrace these to be directed by established filmmakers in addition to rising expertise. The strongest presences are from Hong Kong, mainland China and India.

Two of the eight mainland Chinese language tasks are produced by Chinese language filmmaker Ning Hao — “The Child Carriers,” a documentary by first-time characteristic movie director Chen Lingwei, and Xu Lei’s “The Peacemaker.” Wang Bing’s documentary “I Come From Ikotun,” produced by Isabelle Glachant can also be shortlisted.

Six Hong Kong tasks embrace “Her Lullaby,” a drama characteristic on motherhood, by Oliver Chan (“Nonetheless Human”). Veteran media govt Bud-ming’s directorial debut “The Approach We AD,” a documentary chronicling Hong Kong’s promoting trade produced by Teresa Kwong (“Suk Suk”), and drama “HERs” by tv industrial and music video director Susie Au, are amongst different highlights.

“Birthmark,” a drama directed by Aditya Vikram Sengupta (“Labour Of Love”), and comedy-drama “The Catch,” the characteristic directorial debut of Rishi Chandna produced by Dina Dattani (“Resort Salvation”), are among the many six Indian tasks chosen for this 12 months’s HAF. Afghanistan and Spain co-production “The Forgotten Historical past” directed by Roya Sadat can also be on the shortlist.

HAF will provide a complete of 17 money and in-kind awards price HK$1.2 million ($157,000).