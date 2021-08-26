Back to school SEP: what are the masks that will not be allowed in schools

Schools, with the support of mothers, fathers or guardians, must have reserve face masks for children and adolescents who appear without this accessory at school. (Photo by CLAUDIO CRUZ / AFP)

With the goal of a safe return to school from COVID-19, the Ministry of Public Education (SEP) has stressed that one of the mandatory measures for the 2021-2022 school year is the use of face masks.

The educational unit, led by Delfina Gomez, and in collaboration with the Ministry of Health (Ssa), designed a guide for an orderly and coronavirus-free return to face-to-face classes.

The document contains 9 considerations and actions for the students when they return to step on their campuses in times of health emergency.

According to the Guide consulted by Infobae México, in the face mask section the following reads.

“The members of the school community who are inside the campus, must wear face masks from entering the building, and until leaving it, they should place and remove it applying the recommended hygiene measures and use it correctly ”.

However, this measure, according to the SEP, does not apply to “Under 6 years of age and those with disabilities who cannot use it safely.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention point out that masks should be used in the following cases.

If you are 2 years of age or older

* Anytime you are in a public place

* If you are in contact with people who do not live with you, even inside your home or someone else’s home

* Inside your home if someone you live with is sick with COVID-19 symptoms or has a positive COVID-19 test result

However, this measure, according to the SEP, does not apply to “minors under 6 years of age and those people with disabilities who cannot use it safely.” Photo: Daniel Augusto / Cuartoscuro

FOURTH INTERVENTION

Students must wear a spare mask to change during the school day.

Schools, with the support of mothers, fathers or guardians, must have reserve face masks for children and adolescents who appear without this accessory at school.

The protection measures, such as the use of the mask, must be followed not only inside the school, but must be carried correctly in the transport that is used.

The mask with breathing or ventilation valves is not allowed, since the hole in the material could allow saliva droplets to escape and reach other people.

Neither should N95 mask be used since its use is reserved for health personnel.

The mask should not be substituted for a mask, face shields or protective glasses since they are not effective in protecting the person who carries it or the people around them.

Neither should N95 mask be used since its use is reserved for health personnel. (Photo by CLAUDIO CRUZ / AFP)

HOW TO MAKE A HOMEMADE MOUTH COVER?

Materials: Cotton fabric, two 6-inch elastic ribbons or strings, strips of fabric, ribbons or hair ties, needle and thread, and scissors.

Procedure:

* Cut out the two rectangles in cotton fabric measuring 25.5 cm x 15.5 cm.

* Place the two rectangles, one on top of the other, and sew them together so they are in one piece.

* Fold the long sides half a centimeter inward and sew it.

* Fold the short sides half a centimeter inward and sew it.

* Pass the elastic, string or strip of fabric through the gap left by folding the short sides and tie a knot at the ends. In case the elastic is closed or you use a hair tie, you can position it before sewing the hem so that it is already inside.

* Slide the elastic so that the knot is inside the hem.

* Secure elastic to fabric by sewing one of the extremes.

KEEP READING:

Back to school in CDMX: what will happen if a COVID case is detected within schools

Return to face-to-face classes: the SEP published the 9 guidelines to protect the health of students

Back to classes SEP: what will be the 9 rules in CDMX schools