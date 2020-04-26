Back To The Future And 9 More ‘80s Roles Tom Holland Would Have Been Perfect For If Time Travel Worked

Ren McCormack, Footloose

Do you know Tom Holland was a skilled dancer and gymnast? The actor bought his begin in Billy Elliot the Musical when he was a child. Now Holland has admitted to having dropped the craft in his later life, however he actually needs to get again into it. What higher method than by way of taking over the function of Ren McCormack in Footloose? Ought to Holland tackle a song-and-dance function, Kevin Bacon’s defining function is a good match for the actor. Plus, it’d be yet another connection between him and his Onward co-star Chris Pratt, for the reason that actor’s iconic Guardians of the Galaxy character, Peter Quill, is obsessive about this film.