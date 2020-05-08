Back To The Future II: 10 Major Questions We’re Still Asking

How Does Biff Tannen Know How To Function The Delorean?

Whereas Doc Brown’s Delorean time machine isn’t probably the most difficult piece of know-how, there’s nonetheless a little bit of a course of that goes into placing that child into gear for time journey. Between needing to know how you can enter the date on the keypad, to requiring the data of how you can interact each the hover converter and revving issues as much as 88 miles per hour, you actually should be conversant in how you can function this time machine earlier than you go anyplace. So how did Outdated Biff Tannen merely step into the Delorean, take it to 1955 to alter the long run, and are available again to 2015 with barely a thought?