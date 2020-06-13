Back To The Future: Michael J. Fox Recalls The Weeks Of Work That Went Into ‘Johnny B. Goode’

For about 4 weeks we labored this piece and on the identical time I used to be working with this choreographer for Madonna. I mentioned, ‘I dance like a duck. I can’t dance. However what I’d love to do is incorporate all of the traits and mannerisms and quirks of my favourite guitarists, so a Pete Townshend windmill, and Jimi Hendrix behind the again, and a Chuck Berry duck stroll.’ And we labored all that in, and he made it move. It was moments like that if you don’t assume, ‘I’m drained’ or ‘I really feel stress to do that.’ You simply do it, and have a blast.