Back to the Future The Musical pre-sale tickets as it comes to West End in 2021

Nice Scott! Back to the Future The Musical will probably be heading to London’s West End in 2021.

The musical – primarily based on the 1980s blockbuster pop cultural phenomenon – is due to open at the Adelphi theatre on 14th Might subsequent 12 months, with a forged together with The Producers actor and Tony Award-winner Roger Bart, Olly Dobson, Hugh Coles, Rosanna Hyland, Aidan Cutler, The Voice’s Cedric Neal and Courtney Mae-Briggs.

The musical journey will probably be introduced to the stage by the film’s co-writers, Bob Gale and Robert Zemeckis.

The present is tailored from the 1985 cult basic, which follows Michael J Fox as cheeky teenager Marty McFly who by chance travels again in time to 1955 in the iconic DeLorean created by his madcap scientist and inventor buddy, Christopher Lloyd’s Dr Emmett Brown.

Marty is on a mission to restore the previous and ensure his dad and mom fall in love – inadvertently turning into a love curiosity to his mom in the course of – in order that he’s not written out of historical past eternally.

The movie’s forged additionally contains Lea Thompson, Billy Zane, Crispin Glover, and Thomas F. Wilson. The well-known soundtrack options The Energy of Love by Huey Lewis.

Back to the Future The Musical premiered in Manchester in February earlier than manufacturing was briefly suspended due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

“We remorse to announce that from this night (Monday 16th March 2020) the Manchester Opera Home has closed in mild of official authorities recommendation. Back to the Future the Musical performances are due to this fact suspended till additional discover,” a press release on Manchester Opera Home’s web site learn.

The play is predicted to re-open in Manchester and end its run, with rescheduled dates for ticket holders, earlier than it heads to the capital.

The musical obtained good critiques upon its launch earlier this 12 months, with critics and followers describing it as a “becoming tribute”. Olly Dobson was recommended for his “charismatic portrayal” of iconic lead Marty McFly, whereas Roger Bart was praised for “bringing his personal slant” to Emmett Brown.

