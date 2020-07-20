“Backstreet Rookie” And “It’s Okay To Not Be Okay” Both Enjoy Ratings Boost

SBS’s “Backstreet Rookie” and tvN’s “It’s Okay to Not Be Okay” each loved an increase in viewership final night time!

On July 18, after scoring the identical common nationwide ranking for 3 consecutive episodes, “It’s Okay to Not Be Okay” noticed a modest enhance in viewership because it kicked off the second half of its run. Based on Nielsen Korea, the most recent broadcast of the romance drama scored a mean ranking of 5.eight % and a peak of 6.2 % nationwide.

“It’s Okay to Not Be Okay” additionally continued to carry out properly with viewers in the important thing demographic of viewers ages 20 to 49, taking first place in its time slot throughout all channels—together with public broadcast networks—with a mean ranking of 4.2 % and a peak of 4.5 % for the night time.

“Backstreet Rookie” noticed an much more substantial enhance in viewership for its newest episode, which scored common nationwide scores of 5.Three % and eight.Four % for its two components.

tvN’s “King Maker: The Change of Future” held regular with a mean nationwide ranking of 5.zero %, trailed by OCN’s new parallel-universe drama “Practice,” which scored a mean ranking of 1.zero % for its third episode. JTBC’s new thriller drama “Sleek Mates” additionally noticed a modest decline, incomes a mean ranking of three.7 % for its fourth episode.

Lastly, KBS 2TV’s “As soon as Once more” continued its reign over Saturday nights with common nationwide scores of 23.9 % and 29.Four % for its two components.

