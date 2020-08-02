“Backstreet Rookie” And “It’s Okay To Not Be Okay” Ratings Rise; “Practice” And “Swish Pals” Hold Steady

The weekend drama scores battle stays as fierce as ever!

On August 1, SBS’s “Backstreet Rookie” loved a rise in viewership from its earlier episode the evening earlier than. In keeping with Nielsen Korea, the most recent episode of the romantic comedy scored common nationwide scores of 5.Four p.c and eight.zero p.c for its two components, marking its highest scores in two weeks.

tvN’s “It’s Okay to Not Be Okay” additionally noticed an increase in its viewership, scoring a median nationwide score of 5.7 p.c and a peak of 6.2 p.c for the evening.

In the meantime, each OCN’s “Practice” and JTBC’s “Swish Pals” held regular, scoring the very same common scores as they did for his or her respective earlier episodes. “Practice” maintained a median nationwide score of 1.Four p.c, whereas “Swish Pals” remained secure with a median nationwide score of 4.three p.c.

Lastly, KBS 2TV’s “As soon as Once more” continued its successful streak because the most-watched drama of Saturday evening with common nationwide scores of 25.7 p.c and 30.1 p.c.

Which of those dramas are you having fun with most? Share your ideas with us within the feedback under!

