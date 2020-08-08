“Backstreet Rookie” Heads Into Finale On Ratings Decline

With only one episode left to go, SBS’s “Backstreet Rookie” noticed a dip in its viewership final night time.

On August 6, the romantic comedy starring Ji Chang Wook and Kim Yoo Jung aired its penultimate episode. In accordance with Nielsen Korea, the published scored common nationwide rankings of 5.2 % and 6.9 % for its two elements, marking a big lower from the drama’s earlier episode final week.

In the meantime, JTBC’s “Sleek Buddies” scored a mean nationwide score of 4.Four % for the night time, marking a slight improve in its viewership from final week.

The ultimate episode of “Backstreet Rookie” will air on August 7 at 10 p.m. KST.

Are you trying ahead to the sequence finale of “Backstreet Rookie”—or dreading saying goodbye? Share your ideas with us beneath!

