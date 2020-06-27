“Backstreet Rookie” Holds Onto New Viewers With 3rd Episode

SBS’s new drama “Backstreet Rookie” appears to be going sturdy!

On June 26, the romantic comedy starring Ji Chang Wook and Kim Yoo Jung aired its third episode. In line with Nielsen Korea, the printed scored common nationwide scores of 4.9 p.c and 6.7 p.c for its two elements, peaking at 9.9 p.c within the Seoul metropolitan space.

The scores have been much like these achieved by the earlier episode of “Backstreet Rookie” (3.7 p.c and 6.eight p.c), which noticed an increase in viewership from the premiere—seemingly indicating that the brand new viewers who got here for the drama’s second episode selected to stay round.

The following episode of “Backstreet Rookie” will air on June 27 at 10 p.m. KST.

Did you tune in to the newest episode of “Backstreet Rookie”? Share your ideas with us under!

Supply (1) (2)