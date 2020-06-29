“Backstreet Rookie” & “King Maker: The Change Of Future” Both Soar To All-Time Highs; “It’s Okay To Not Be Okay” Ratings Rise

The battle for weekend drama rankings is getting fierce!

On June 27, each SBS’s “Backstreet Rookie” and TV Chosun’s “King Maker: The Change of Future” achieved their highest viewership rankings but.

In accordance with Nielsen Korea, the fourth episode of “Backstreet Rookie” scored common nationwide rankings of 4.6 % and eight.Three % for its two elements, marking a major enhance in viewership from the night time earlier than and setting a brand new private report for the romantic comedy.

In the meantime, rankings for “King Maker: The Change of Future” surged to a brand new all-time excessive. The newest episode of the historic drama took first place in its time slot throughout all channels, together with public broadcast networks—a formidable feat for a cable drama—with a mean nationwide score of 6.Three %.

After seeing a dip in viewership for its second episode, tvN’s new romance drama “It’s Okay to Not Be Okay” managed to show issues round and pull a rise in rankings for its third episode on June 27. In accordance with Nielsen Korea, the newest episode of the drama scored a mean nationwide score of 5.9 % and a peak of 6.9 %, taking first place in its time slot throughout all cable channels.

“It’s Okay to Not Be Okay” additionally took first place in its time slot throughout all channels—together with public broadcast networks—among the many key demographic of viewers ages 20 to 49, with whom it scored a mean score of three.7 % and a peak of 4.1 %.

OCN’s motion comedy drama “Staff Bulldog: Off-Obligation Investigation” equally loved an increase in viewership, scoring a mean nationwide score of two.9 % for the night.

Lastly, KBS 2TV’s “As soon as Once more” remained the most-watched drama of Saturday nights, scoring common nationwide rankings of 23.6 % and 28.zero % for its two elements.

