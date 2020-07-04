“Backstreet Rookie” Ratings Decline To All-Time Low

After hovering to an all-time excessive final week, SBS’s “Backstreet Rookie” noticed its viewership scores fall for its newest episode.

On July 3, the romantic comedy starring Ji Chang Wook and Kim Yoo Jung scored its lowest common nationwide ranking so far. In line with Nielsen Korea, the fifth episode of “Backstreet Rookie” scored common scores of 4.6 p.c and 5.eight p.c for its two components, marking a major dip from the private file achieved by its earlier episode on June 27.

Though the drama’s viewership scores as soon as sunk to three.7 p.c (for the primary half of its second episode), the most recent broadcast marked its lowest common nationwide ranking but, along with its lowest ranking so far for the second half of an episode.

With its scores seemingly on an unpredictable curler coaster trip, trade watchers are conserving an in depth eye on the drama to see whether or not viewers will return for its subsequent episode on July 4.

