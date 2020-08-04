“Backstreet Rookie” Shares Behind-The-Scenes Look At Passionate And Playful Cast Ahead Of Final Episodes

SBS’s Friday-Saturday drama “Backstreet Rookie” launched new behind-the-scenes stills!

With solely two episodes remaining till the finale, viewers are curious to seek out out if Choi Dae Hyun (Ji Chang Wook) and Jung Saet Byul (Kim Yoo Jung) will be capable of discover their completely happy ending, particularly since Choi Dae Hyun’s retailer was switched to be immediately managed by the headquarters and Yoo Yeon Joo (Han Solar Hwa) was plotting to chase Jung Saet Byul out of the shop.

On August 4, the drama launched new behind-the-scenes stills of the actors exhausting at work. The photographs are crammed with the fervour and laughter of the forged who at all times ship optimistic power to the set.

Within the stills, Ji Chang Wook and Kim Yoo Jung burst out laughing whereas monitoring their efficiency. Kim Yoo Jung, LABOUM’s Solbin, and Search engine optimization Ye Hwa are also stuffed with playful power, and Eum Moon Suk and Search engine optimization Ye Hwa showcase their improbable chemistry. Han Solar Hwa, Kim Solar Younger, and Lee Byung Joon smile all through the filming, including to the intense environment on set.

Moreover, the photographs seize the honest efforts of the actors, resembling when Ji Chang Wook and Kim Yoo Jung examine and talk about the script. All the time rehearsing and monitoring their footage rigorously, the actors had been an enormous driving pressure in creating nice scenes with their detailed appearing.

The penultimate episode of “Backstreet Rookie” will air on August 7 at 10 p.m. KST.

