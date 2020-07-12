“Backstreet Rookie” Soars To Highest Ratings Yet As Yoon Shi Yoon’s New Drama “Prepare” Makes Its Premiere

SBS’s “Backstreet Rookie” hit a brand new all-time excessive as OCN’s “Prepare” acquired off to a strong begin!

On July 11, Yoon Shi Yoon’s new parallel-universe drama “Prepare” aired its suspenseful premiere. The formidable sci-fi thriller tells the story of a single selection made on the evening of a homicide that splits the world into two drastically completely different alternate universes, with every of its lead actors taking up twin roles.

In line with Nielsen Korea, the primary episode of “Prepare” scored a mean viewership ranking of 1.four p.c nationwide. Though it fell wanting the scores achieved by the finale of “Crew Bulldog: Off-Responsibility Investigation,” the drama that beforehand occupied its time slot, “Prepare” achieved comparatively related outcomes to its predecessor’s premiere.

In the meantime, “Backstreet Rookie” achieved its highest viewership scores to this point. The newest episode of the romantic comedy scored common nationwide scores of 5.5 p.c and eight.7 p.c for its two elements, marking a brand new private file for the drama.

JTBC’s new thriller drama “Swish Mates” noticed a decline in viewership for its second episode, scoring a mean nationwide ranking of two.7 p.c for the night.

In distinction, tvN’s “It’s Okay to Not Be Okay” remained comparatively regular, scoring a mean nationwide ranking of 5.6 p.c and a peak of 5.eight p.c for the evening. TV Chosun’s “King Maker: The Change of Future” additionally scored a mean nationwide ranking of 5.6 p.c for its newest episode.

Lastly, KBS 2TV’s “As soon as Once more” remained the most-watched drama of Saturday nights with common nationwide scores of 24.6 p.c and 29.6 p.c for its two elements.

