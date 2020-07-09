“Backstreet Rookie” Under Review By Korea Communications Standards Commission For Sexually Suggestive Scenes

SBS’s “Backstreet Rookie,” starring Ji Chang Wook and Kim Yoo Jung, might obtain disciplinary motion for the drama’s sexually suggestive scenes.

Beforehand, “Backstreet Rookie” was swept up in controversy for exhibiting sexually suggestive materials together with a scene through which an underage scholar approaches an grownup for cigarettes and finally ends up kissing him, a scene involving intercourse staff, a digital camera angle sweeping up from backside of highschool college students dancing at karaoke, an express scene of a webtoon creator having a shower, a room with a nude feminine portrait, and a scene through which an creator made moaning noises whereas drawing an express webtoon that emphasised a girl’s physique.

In keeping with a report by Media Right now, “Backstreet Rookie” has acquired 6,384 civil complaints. A consultant of Korea Communications Standards Commission (KOCSC) acknowledged, “That is this system that has acquired the best variety of civil complaints within the final yr. Even with out limiting the time interval, it’s undoubtedly one of many biggest variety of complaints acquired.”

KOCSC’s subcommittee (chairwoman Heo Mi Sook) held a gathering in Seoul on July 8, and so they selected listening to a “assertion of opinion” from the manufacturing crew after figuring out that the primary episode of “Backstreet Rookie” (June 19 broadcast) violated provisions of broadcasting rules together with “sustaining class” and “broadcasting language.” The method of conducting a “assertion of opinion” includes calling a consultant of the broadcasting firm for this system in query to elucidate the explanation for creating such a broadcast. This was determined by all 5 members of the deliberation committee.

The deliberation committee additionally criticized the drama’s score. Committee member Park Sang Soo shared, “The explanation why there are such a lot of civil complaints is that the webtoon ‘Backstreet Rookie’ was rated 19+, however they tried to alter it to 15+. Nevertheless, they had been careless when it got here to issues like enhancing. Language that was closely sexually suggestive and lewd had been used indiscriminately. Though it’s a drama, the moral and emotional hurt to youngsters is nice.” One other committee member additionally added, “It doesn’t look like a 15+ score.”

Committee member Kang Jin Sook additionally took challenge with the commodification of ladies. The committee member commented, “When wanting on the webtoon, feminine youngsters are sexually objectified by the angle of males. Since that webtoon was used as the unique work, the drama additionally has many problematic scenes commodifying ladies.” Chairwoman Heo Mi Sook additionally questioned whether or not the drama could possibly be loved along with relations. She acknowledged, “The directing used within the webtoon is felt in numerous locations of the drama. There’s a elementary drawback.”

Individuals who filed the complaints for “Backstreet Rookie” acknowledged that the drama sexually objectified underage ladies and included suggestive scenes. Following the controversies, the problematic scenes had been taken out of replay VOD providers.

