Backward Stakes! BJP named Rajya Sabha candidate to Jayaprakash Nishad

Lucknow: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has made Jayaprakash Nishad its candidate in the Rajya Sabha by-election on August 24. BJP has made Jayaprakash Nishad a candidate in the Rajya Sabha elections and has placed bets on the backward. After the demise of Samajwadi Party leader Beni Prasad Verma, one Rajya Sabha seat has become vacant in Uttar Pradesh for which BJP has declared a candidate.

Jayaprakash Nishad is the vice president of the Bharatiya Janata Party from Gorakhpur region. He was elected MLA from Chaurichora seat in 2012 on Bahujan Samaj Party ticket. Jayaprakash Nishad's term will be until May 5, 2022.

Also Read – BJP’s demand on Sushant Singh Rajput case, CBI should test Narco of Sanjay Raut and Aditya Thackeray

Jayaprakash Nishad, who was also in the Samajwadi Party after leaving the BSP, joined the BJP in February 2018. Along with him, many leaders including Gorakh Singh of Lok Dal had taken BJP membership in the booth committee worker conference held at PPganj of Campierganj. By playing bets on Nishad, the BJP has tried to take an edge in the politics of the backward.

