Bad Boys For Life Can’t Stop Crushing, Just Hit Another Box Office Milestone

Bad Boys for Life is presently the highest-grossing film of 2020. That is not going to final without end, however rattling. It has been 17 years because the earlier film and it is doing this effectively! It is also the most important January launch and, perhaps it goes with out saying, the highest-grossing Bad Boys film to this point. (It is nonetheless removed from Will Smith’s highest-grossing film ever, though he did set that new file simply final 12 months.)