Bad Boys For Life Star Joe Pantoliano Explains Why It Was Better Than The First Two

The Bad Boys franchise had been dormant for practically twenty years when Bad Boys for Life got here alongside. There needed to be some query about whether or not or not audiences would nonetheless care, however that query was answered within the affirmative in a giant approach. The movie continues to be the best grossing film of 2020 (although definitely the dearth of latest releases is a part of the rationale for that), however past audiences loving the brand new movie, critics did as properly, making Bad Boys for Life one of the best reviewed movie within the collection.. Co-star Joe Pantoliano agrees that it is the greatest one up to now.