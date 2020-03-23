‘Bad Boys for Life’ to Release Early on Digital

With the nation’s film theaters darkish due to the coronavirus outbreak, Sony Footage has given its hit motion comedy “Unhealthy Boys for Life” an early video on demand launch on March 31.

The film — starring Will Smith and Martin Lawrence — will debut April 21 on 4K Extremely HD, Blu-ray and DVD.

Prior to the disaster, most theatrical releases weren’t accessible at house till roughly 90 days after they premiered in multiplexes. However given the unprecedented circumstances, Disney, Lionsgate, Sony, Common, STX Movies and Warner Bros. have all introduced plans to launch movies early on VOD, together with “Onward,” “Birds of Prey,” “The Hunt” and “The Invisible Man.”

“Unhealthy Boys for Life” is the highest-grossing film of the 12 months to date, incomes $204 million in North America.

The film is a sequel to 1995’s “Unhealthy Boys” and 2003’s “Unhealthy Boys II.” The movie, which carries a $90 million manufacturing funds, reunites Smith and Lawrence as old-school cops taking down the chief of a Miami drug cartel.