Bad Boys Star Joe Pantoliano Has ‘Extreme Head Damage’ After Being Struck By Car

Joe Pantoliano is presently recuperating at dwelling after being hit by a automotive Friday afternoon. The Bad Boys actor was taking a stroll by his neighborhood along with his household when it occurred. Pantoliano had truly posted in regards to the stroll on his Instagram account shortly earlier than being struck.
Joe Pantoliano’s spouse, Nancy Sheppard, spoke with TMZ and defined that the incident occurred after two automobiles collided throughout their household stroll. One car, which Sheppard says was t-boned by the opposite, slid throughout the highway and hit Pantoliano. The hit despatched the actor flying a number of ft right into a picket fence, leading to accidents to his head, shoulder and left leg.
Shortly after, Pantoliano was shortly taken to a hospital the place he acquired remedy, together with a CT scan. Later that day, an replace from his Instagram account revealed that he’d been discharged from the hospital and was at dwelling recovering. The submit additionally talked about that he had suffered a “extreme head damage and a few chest trauma.” As well as, there have been photographs of Pantoliano with a gash on his head but in addition sporting a smile and giving a thumbs-up. You may take a look at the submit beneath:
For the reason that information broke, followers have taken to social media to want Joe Pantoliano a speedy restoration, a indisputable fact that the Instagram replace additionally acknowledged. The veteran actor has amassed some devoted followers, particularly those that keep in mind him for his function as Ralph Cifaretto on The Sopranos.
Bodily therapeutic is certainly crucial side when recovering from a state of affairs reminiscent of this. Nevertheless, psychological therapeutic generally is a highly effective factor as nicely, and that may begin with getting love from the followers or opening up in regards to the precise incident.
This undoubtedly appeared to work for Kevin Hart, who suffered severe accidents after getting right into a automotive accident himself. Nevertheless, he nonetheless remained in common communication with followers and was candid about how the state of affairs affected him bodily and mentally. Now, the actor has recovered and is again to work.
Joe Pantoliano and his household appear to be taking the identical method, and it’s step in the proper course. Seeing him smile even after what’s taking place is sweet, and it ought to undoubtedly function a consolation to followers. Although, they shouldn’t be fully stunned to see him bouncing again so shortly. Between The Sopranos, Bad Boys and The Matrix, he’s had his justifiable share of pleasure. Now, it ought to be identified that he didn’t such extreme accidents when making these productions, however he’s nonetheless confirmed to be simply as robust because the characters he performs on display screen.
I believe I converse for everybody once I say I’m glad Joe Pantoliano is on the mend and has his household by his facet throughout this time. We right here at CinemaBlend want him the perfect throughout his restoration.
