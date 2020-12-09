Bad Bunny Bounds to No. 1 Album Chart Debut; Miley Cyrus Bows at No. 2

Bad Bunny has an excellent chart week, as his “El Último Tour Del Mundo” entered the album chart at No. 1, with almost double the consumption of the closest runner-up. The gathering accrued 109,200 album items, with 120 million tune streams and 12,300 album gross sales figuring into that tally.

The brand new album was the prolific Bad Bunny’s third of the 12 months. Spectacular as his complete for the brand new launch was, he had a fair increased quantity earlier in 2020 when “YHLQMDLG” premiered with 169,200 album items again in March. (At the moment, that quantity was solely adequate for a No. 2 debut rating, as Lil Child’s album landed on high that week.)

It was adopted on the Rolling Stone album chart by one other debuting album, Miley Cyrus’ “Plastic Hearts,” in at No. 2. Her mission bowed with 58,200 album items, 46.8 million tune streams, 18,200 album gross sales and 20,400 tune gross sales.

The album chart noticed no different debuts within the high 30 in addition to Bad Bunny’s and Cyrus’ uncommon Black Friday releases, as Christmas albums dominated extra of the chart.

In a tweet a couple of days after the album’s launch, Cyrus lamented that bodily copies of the album weren’t in shops but, and stated she hadn’t been conscious of this prematurely. “When selecting 11/27 THE SUGGESTED DATE for album launch, my group and I had been by no means instructed main retailers don’t inventory bodily albums on Black Friday and wouldn’t get copies of PH till a couple of weeks after launch.” She promised followers ready for a CD or vinyl model that “the packaging of the document is intimate, sincere and a visible reflection of the sound of my new document that I’m so happy with.”

Rounding out the highest 10 albums, at Nos. 3-10, had been Taylor Swift, Ariana Grande, Michael Buble, Pop Smoke, Megan Thee Stallion, Carrie Underwood, BTS and Harry Kinds.

At Nos. 5 and eight, Michael Buble’s perennial “Christmas” and Carrie Underwood’s 2020 launch “My Present” had been the very best rating of the vacation units for the week. Additionally faring nicely: “A Charlie Brown Christmas” at No. 11, Bing Crosby at No. 13, Mariah Carey at No. 14, Pentatonix at No. 16, Nat King Cole at No. 19 and Andy Williams at No. 20.

Among the many high 50, 16 are seasonal titles. Some artists racked up a number of vacation hits; Pentatonix has three 4 Christmas entries among the many high 50 albums, and Dean Martin has two.

To see all 200 albums on the complete Rolling Stone album chart, click on right here.