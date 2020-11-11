Bad Bunny Cast in ‘Narcos: Mexico’ Season 3 (TV News Roundup)

In immediately’s TV information roundup, Bad Bunny is becoming a member of Season 3 of Netflix’s “Narcos: Mexico,” and Disney Plus solely shared a trailer for “The Great World of Mickey Mouse” with Selection.

CASTING

Netflix introduced that Luis Gerardo Méndez, Alberto Guerra, Luisa Rubino and Bad Bunny (née Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio) have been solid in Season 3 of “Narcos: Mexico.” The crime drama collection shares the story of the struggle on medication by Miguel Ángel Félix Gallardo (Diego Luna), who led the Guadalajara Cartel. Méndez joins the collection as a cop names Victor Tapia, whereas Guerra takes on the position of a drug trafficker and Rubino performs a journalist hoping to reveal corruption. Bad Bunny will visitor star as Arturo “Kitty” Paez, a younger upper-class man who joined the “Narco Juniors.”

RENEWALS

IMDb TV and Amazon Prime Video have picked up a second season of “Alex Rider” forward of the primary season’s U.S. premiere on Nov. 13. The collection premiered on Amazon all through the U.Ok., Australia and Germany this summer time. “Alex Rider” relies on the e-book collection of the identical identify by Anthony Horowitz, who additionally govt produces the collection. It follows a youngster who turns into a spy when recruited by MI6. The second season might be based mostly on “Eagle Strike,” the fourth e-book in the franchise. Different govt producers are Jill Inexperienced, Eve Gutierrez and Man Burt, who additionally writes the collection.

DATES

AMC Networks’ Shudder streaming service will premiere “A Creepshow Vacation Particular” on Dec. 18, which can even be out there on the AMC Plus bundle. Starring Anna Camp and Adam Pally, the particular will observe a person who seeks assist from a help group after a rising feeling of hysteria that he may simply be a assassin. “Creepshow” is a horror anthology collection based mostly on George A. Romero‘s 1982 movie. It’s going to make its Season 2 return in 2021. Showrunner Greg Nicotero additionally serves as the author and director for the vacation particular, with the plot based mostly on J.A. Konrath‘s “Final Name” quick story.

Netflix introduced a Dec. 8 premiere date for the return of “Mr. Iglesias,” a comedy present starring Gabriel Iglesias as a historical past instructor at the highschool from which he graduated. The present follows his makes an attempt to encourage and inspire the youngsters in his class to realize their desires, however quickly roles might be reversed as they push him to take his personal recommendation and do the identical. The children quickly start to plan for his or her futures and Mr. Iglesias plans to pursue a love curiosity. The collection additionally stars Sherri Shepherd, Cree Cicchino and Fabrizio Guido. Watch a trailer beneath.

FIRST LOOKS

Disney Plus shared an unique trailer for “The Great World of Mickey Mouse” with Selection forward of the collection’ Nov. 18 premiere. The gathering will embody 10 new animated shorts launched all through the remainder of this yr and 10 set for the summer time of 2021. Every quick will characteristic Mickey Mouse and members from his group of mates as they navigate their magical world in about seven minutes. The collection is produced by Disney Tv Animation. Paul Rudish serves as govt producer and supervising director. Music for “The Great World of Mickey Mouse” is supplied by Christopher Willis. Watch the trailer beneath.

Netflix launched a trailer for “Vacation Residence Makeover with Mr. Christmas,” which premieres on Nov. 18. Benjamin Bradley — adopting the persona of Mr. Christmas for the vacation season — helps deck the halls of assorted properties and firehouses alike with lights and decorations. He and his crew assist unfold Christmas cheer all through communities and households with residence makeovers in the season’s 4 episodes. The collection is govt produced by Stephen David, Tim W. Kelly, Bianca Barnes-Williams, Benjamin Bradley, Jonathan Soule and Chaz Morgan. Watch the trailer beneath.

Epix launched a trailer for the second season of “Pennyworth,” concerning the lifetime of butler Alfred Pennyworth (Jack Bannon) lengthy earlier than he serves Bruce Wayne on his Batman journey. Season 2 finds the characters caught up in a civil struggle in England. Alfred, a former British SAS soldier now working a black-market membership in Soho, is aware of he should discover a method to escape the nation earlier than it collapses in on itself. The DC collection could have its season premiere on Dec. 13, with the season anticipated to wrap up in 2021. Additionally starring in “Pennyworth” are Jason Flemyng, Hainsley Lloyd Bennett and Ryan Fletcher. Watch the trailer beneath.

PROGRAMMING

ABC introduced the premiere dates for brand spanking new seasons of “The Bachelor,” “To Inform the Fact” and “American Idol,” in addition to the collection premiere dates for “Superstar Wheel of Fortune,” “The Chase” and “The Hustler.” “The Bachelor” returns Jan. 4 at 8 p.m. with main man Matt James heading the twenty fifth season, whereas Season 6 of “To Inform the Fact” will launch on Jan. 26 at 8 p.m. ABC’s fourth season of the long-running singing competitors “American Idol” will see Luke Bryan, Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Ryan Seacrest reunite through the Feb. 14 premiere at 8 p.m. All three new collection will premiere on Jan. 7. “Superstar Wheel of Fortune,” hosted by Pat Sajak and Vanna White, will characteristic celebrities competing for money prized that can go to charity at 8 p.m. “The Chase” pits contestants towards the Chaser, a person bent on outwitting them in a quiz competitors, at 9 p.m. And at 10 p.m., competitors present “The Hustler, in which one in every of 5 contestants is secretly supplied with the solutions, will premiere. Within the present, groups work to win a money prize and work out who the key hustler is.

OWN president Tina Perry introduced a lineup of three new vacation movies being launched this yr: “A Christmas For Mary,” “Cooking Up Christmas” and “First Christmas.” “A Christmas For Mary,” which premieres Dec. 8 at 9 p.m. stars Vivica A. Fox, Jackée Harry and Morgan Dixon in a narrative a few journalist who finds extra than simply the right Christmas story to undergo her editor when she visits the small city of Pineville. Airing Dec. 15 at 9 p.m., “Cooking Up Christmas” options Meagan Holder, who performs a chef fired simply weeks earlier than Christmas. She takes on the job of a live-in-chef for a professional baseball participant (Lamman Rucker) and his household. In “First Christmas,” which airs Dec. 22 at 9 p.m., a author portrayed by Idara Victor is invited to spend the vacations with the organic household she has by no means met, studying to embrace her household.

Fox introduced premiere dates for brand spanking new collection together with “The Masked Dancer” and “Name Me Kat,” in addition to the season premieres of “Final Man Standing,” “Hell’s Kitchen,” “The Resident,” “Prodigal Son,” “9-1-1” and “9-1-1: Lone Star.” Based mostly on “The Masked Singer,” upcoming present “The Masked Dancer” will premiere Dec. 27 stay to all time zones at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT and have a number of movie star contestants who dance to compete for judges Ken Jeong, Paula Abdul, Brian Austin Inexperienced and Ashley Tisdale. A brand new comedy present starring Mayim Bialik, “Name Me Kat” premieres Jan. 3 at 8 p.m. and facilities on a single 39-year-old lady who owns a cat café. “Final Man Standing” will enter its ultimate season on Jan. 3 at 8:30 p.m.; “Hell’s Kitchen” Season 19 will start airing on Jan. 7 at 8 p.m.; “The Resident” and “Prodigal Son” will return on Jan. 12 at 8 and 9 p.m., respectively, and “9-1-1” and “9-1-1: Lone Star,” two drama collection about first responders, could have back-to-back season premieres on Jan. 18 beginning at 8 and 9 p.m., respectively.

PRODUCTION

The manufacturing of Disney Channel‘s “Christmas Once more” unique film has begun filming in Chicago. The movie follows 11-year-old Rowena “Ro” (Scarlett Estevez), a lady who will get caught repeating Christmas again and again after wishing for a do-over from her native mall’s Santa Claus. Within the comedy, she learns the which means of Christmas whereas navigating the realities of her mother and father’ divorce and accepting the change in traditions that comes along with her altering household dynamic. The film additionally stars Daniel Sunjata, Alexis Carra, Ashlyn Jade Lopez, Priscilla Lopez, Tony Amendola, Beth Lacke and Gary Anthony Williams.

Comedian e-book writer Webtoon introduced the launch of Webtoon Studios, a manufacturing studio to department the corporate’s library of content material into movie, tv, interactive leisure and different platforms. The writer additionally revealed new partnerships with Vertigo Leisure, Certain Leisure and Rooster Tooth Studios. By way of its entry to a big selection of content material, Webtoon Studios will make the most of partnerships with artists and writers because it creates and expands upon the writer’s franchises.

SPECIALS

NBC will air a manufacturing of “Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch Musical!” on Dec. 9 at 8 p.m., with the efficiency going down at London’s Troubadour Theatre. “Glee” star Matthew Morrison will tackle the lead position of the Grinch, a personality who lives excessive above the cheery Who-ville and decides to plot methods to finish the city’s joyous Christmas festivities as soon as and for all. Set to affix Morrison are Denis O’Hare, Booboo Stewart and Amelia Minto, in addition to a slew of musical theater actors from London. It’s directed for stage by Max Webster and directed for tv by Julia Knowles.

Showtime introduced a “Desus & Mero” particular set to air Nov. 15 at 10 p.m. Within the particular titled “DMFM: The Residence of Increase Bap,” hosts Desus Good and The Child Mero will take viewers by the historical past of hip hop by detailed conversations with numerous movie star visitors like Busta Rhymes, Sheila E, Metropolis Ladies, Juicy J and Cam’ron. The present, which is an hour in size, can even take calls from listeners in a studio set as much as resemble traditional old-school radio stations. Season 3 of “Desus & Mero” will return in 2021.

PODCASTS

Audible Inc. has introduced a primary look cope with Unanimous Media, NBA star Stephen Curry‘s manufacturing firm. The primary two initiatives to be created underneath the deal embody “The Biggest Sports activities Story By no means Advised” and “Fifteen Minutes from Residence.” The primary of the 2 initiatives might be made up of 10 episodes, every of which is able to run for half-hour. “Fifteen Minutes From Residence” relies on the “5 Minutes from Residence” YouTube collection and can characteristic conversations had by Steph Curry and a particular visitor on his manner residence from video games. The premiere dates for each collection might be introduced at a later time.

LATE NIGHT

