Bad Bunny posed in a dress reminiscent of brides and paralyzed the internet

Bad Bunny has joined the tendency to free or to clothing of any gender label and his most recent magazine cover proves it. the bad rabbit has done it again and in what will be the September edition for Harper’s Bazaar -United States version- has been shown with an impressive dress double-cut white with lower transparency, causing a stir on social networks.

Although the singer has distinguished himself for his controversial but successful reggaeton songs, his peculiar fashion style has been a frequent target of criticism, debates and avant-garde proposals that have positioned him as one of the favorite Latin artists to star in music magazines. internationally recognized beauty industry.

The advances shared by the renowned American magazine have not only made her name a trend on social networks, but also made it possible to see that she does not like to wear any type of clothing considered in the past as “exclusive for the female sex” because the outfit of the september edition is in charge of the recognized, exclusive and expensive brands Louis Victory, Tiffany & Co. y Dior.

“@badbunnypr’s songs are not just banners certified, they are complete musical reboots. The Puerto Rican superstar is the most streamed artist in the world, and she has achieved her meteoric success by staying true to her sound, her personal style, and the social causes that move her: ‘I am taking advantage of this moment in my life where I can do what I want and wear what I want, so that I can live life more authentically.. At the end of the day, I owe my success in the United States to the Latino workers who have helped make the country what it is today,’ he says for the September issue of Harper’s Bazaar”, can be read in Instagram.

The reactions have not been long in coming and although one or another clueless person has attacked the singer and his way of dressing, the large number of fans and allies he has in these types of issues have not hesitated to defend him without giving in to any of the assumptions ” traditionalist arguments against it.

“Bad Bunny can wear a skirt, twerk with a man, even kiss him, and he will still be straightI think that has already been shown on more than one occasion, you are the traumatized”. “Clothes have no gender and that costs the generation of cement that insists on wanting to make us live between machismo and homophobia just as it happened to them.” “It is not about the year, but about the generation that we are and if they prefer to see a missing woman than a man with a dress on InstagramI’m glad to be ‘crystal’”, fans wrote.

This is not the first time that the Puerto Rican is the protagonist of a magazine cover wearing impressive dresses and skirts, since in the past he has already done so, causing the same effect among his followers.

In February of this year, with pink dress, heels and socks Bad Bunny appeared in the campaign of Jacquemus“Le Splash”, a brand that did not hesitate to share some photos on social networks, generating great controversy, since the garment was “extremely short” and even tried to censor it on digital platforms without success.

In 2020 when his international success increased, being considered the most successful male singer of the streaming era, the bad rabbit broke any label again crossdressing for her music video I dance alone and although he was also branded as objectifying women, his action made it clear to the macho exponents of reggaeton that this ideology does not reconcile with the new generations.

