Bad Bunny, Romeo Santos Win Big at ASCAP Latin Music Awards – Variety

ASCAP has introduced the winners of essentially the most carried out songs of the previous yr in Latin music through its @ASCAPLatino and @ASCAP social media platforms. With the awards pressured to maneuver on-line like most main occasions this yr, the digital format, which generated document social media participation for ASCAP’s Pop and Display Music Awards final month, opened the occasion in order that followers, associates and friends can be part of within the on-line celebration.

Bad Bunny is called ASCAP Songwriter of the 12 months,

Romeo Santos captures Songwriter/Artist of the 12 months,

“Con Calma” by Daddy Yankee ft. Snow receives the Track of the 12 months Award,

Common Music Publishing Group is awarded Writer of the 12 months award, and

Kobalt Songs Music Publishing is Impartial Writer of the 12 months.

Beginning at present at 10:30 a.m. ET and concluding July 9, unique pictures and movies from Latin music’s high stars, songwriters, producers and publishers will likely be revealed all through the day through Instagram, Twitter and Fb on @ASCAPLatino and @ASCAP with the hashtags #ElPremioASCAP and #ASCAPAwards.

The digital occasion, hosted by Greeicy Rendón, may even embody particular performances and appearances by: Marc Anthony, Descemer Bueno, Pedro Capó, Desmond Little one, Jhay Cortez, Darrell, Natalia Lafourcade, Lunay, Silverio Lozada, Rudy Pérez, Julio Ramírez (del grupo Reik), Alexander Rangel, Mauricio Rengifo, Piso 21, Carlos Vives and Sebastián Yatra, amongst different music creators.

The entire record of winners is obtainable on the ASCAP web site: www.ascap.com/latinawards20.

ASCAP Chairman of the Board and President Paul Williams launched this yr’s ASCAP Latin Music Awards, saying “Latin music – your music – is a number of the hottest music on the earth. That’s as a result of its rhythms, ardour, honesty and deep love for each custom and transcending borders speaks to all of us – it doesn’t matter what language we converse.”

In assist of its 2020 Latin Music Awards, ASCAP will current associated programming on Thursday, July 9 at its free, ongoing weekly digital convention for music creators, ASCAP Expertise: Dwelling Version. Alexandra Lioutikoff, President Latin America and US Latin of Common Music Publishing Group will seem in dialog with Billboard’s Leila Cobo; and Grammy-winning, two-time ASCAP Songwriter of the 12 months Claudia Brant will be part of Loren Medina, proprietor of Guerrera Advertising and marketing & PR, for a dialogue about Brant’s life and profession in music.