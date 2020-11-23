Bad Bunny Tests Positive for COVID-19

Puerto Rican singer-rapper Bad Bunny cancelled his scheduled efficiency on the American Music Awards Sunday night time after testing constructive for coronavirus. His rep confirmed the analysis on Monday, in keeping with the Related Press, though no clarification was given for his cancellation on the time, resulting in many annoyed responses on-line from followers.

The artist, who was scheduled to carry out with Jhay Cortez, received Favourite Male Latin Artist and Favourite Latin Album for his launch “YHLQMDLG,” and gave a taped acceptance speech.

“To all my followers, to all of the individuals who help me and hearken to my music, I do all of it for you,” he stated as he accepted the award. “Latinos are ruling the world. I like you all a lot.”

Bad Bunny, whose actual identify is Benito Martínez Ocasio, was scheduled to sing his hit, “Dákiti,” with Jhay Cortez on the occasion however canceled with out clarification.

His rep advised the AP that the artist was not exhibiting any main signs of the sickness, as of Monday. She didn’t present additional particulars, saying solely that the musician was not granting any interviews.

Bunny additionally appeared through the broadcast in a brand new Cheetos industrial, for its Flamin’ Scorching model. The advert featured Bunny working within the studio and seeing colourful visions after consuming among the Cheetos, slipped onto the studio console by the model’s cartoon mascot, whom Bunny winked at through the advert’s remaining moments. Relatedly, Cheetos additionally joined with Bunny for its “Deja Tu Huella” marketing campaign and can donate $500,000 to the Latin neighborhood by Bunny’s Good Bunny Basis.