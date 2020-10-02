Bad news about Corona vaccine, it may take one more year ..!

New Delhi: Experts working to develop the corona virus global pandemic vaccine say that effective vaccines for Kovid-19 are unlikely to be available to the public before the autumn season in 2021. Researchers at McGill University in Canada surveyed 28 experts working to develop the vaccine. Also Read – US President Donald Trump gets Corona, then Virender Sehwag said – Go Corona Go Corona Go …

Most of the experts who have been included in this survey are Canadian or American scientists, who have been working in this field for the last 25 years on average. Jonathan Kimmelman, a professor at McGill University, said, "The estimates our experts make about the vaccine in our survey are less optimistic than the deadline given by US government officials beginning in 2021."

Kimmelman said that scientists believe that it would be best for common people to develop the vaccine in summer next year, but it may take up to 2022 to arrive. The study has shown that one-third of the scientists surveyed believe that the vaccine that will be developed may suffer two major setbacks.

