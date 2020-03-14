Bad News, Bachelor Nation! Clare Crawley’s 2020 Bachelorette Season Is Postponed, So No More Spoilers Yet

Depart a Remark
Phew! This week in Bachelor Nation information has been a real curler coaster! First, we had all of the reside drama between Peter Weber, and his The Bachelor finale-mates Madison Prewett and Hannah Ann Sluss. Then his mother Barbara Weber tore her son and Madi a brand new one on reside TV, Peter and Madi broke up and now…Now it has been confirmed that Season 16 of The Bachelorette, a.ok.a. Clare Crawley‘s season, has been postponed.
I am certain you possibly can think about why producers have determined to not go forward with filming, however this is what occurred. Based on Leisure Weekly, Warner Bros. Tv, which produces The Bachelorette, launched an announcement explaining that, that is proper, coronavirus fears are simply too nice for these behind the corporate to really feel completely secure beginning manufacturing on the present, which had been slated to start immediately. This is the total assertion:
With the quickly altering occasions associated to COVID-19, and out of an abundance of warning, Warner Bros. Tv Group is halting manufacturing on a few of our 70+ sequence and pilots at the moment filming or about to start. There have been no confirmed instances of COVID-19 on any of our productions, however the well being and security of our staff, casts and crews stays our high precedence. Throughout this time, we are going to proceed to observe the steering of the Facilities for Illness Management in addition to native officers and public well being professionals in every metropolis the place our productions are based mostly.
Man, I completely get it. However, that does not imply that I am not bummed, particularly for the reason that assertion gave no phrase on whether or not or not Clare’s season shall be scrapped solely, or in the event that they’re simply doing a cautionary shutdown for a number of weeks earlier than beginning up once more. Contemplating how issues are going with the outbreak of the virus, that is most likely as a result of they merely do not know proper now.
We had already heard that Clare’s time on The Bachelorette was seemingly going to be saved throughout the borders of the U.S. resulting from coronavirus considerations. First, the manufacturing halted a deliberate journey to movie in Rome, Italy, then we heard spoiler data from Actuality Steve which mentioned they’d really determined to cease any worldwide journey plans altogether.
Clearly, journey is not the one fear with a present like The Bachelorette. Whereas Warner Bros. was very clear in stating that nobody on any of its exhibits has examined constructive, if the present left the confines of Bachelor Mansion, there could be a chance of somebody catching it. And, everyone knows that Clare and the bachelors who’ve been chosen to seem on her season could be doing numerous touching and swapping numerous spit, so there could be nearly no technique to management the unfold inside that inhabitants if it bought to them.
Talking of each the opportunity of The Bachelorette having to cope with the coronavirus and Clare’s bachelors. Twitter has had some enjoyable ideas on what this postponement may imply. As an example, there are some individuals who suppose that filming really can proceed:
You most likely will not be shocked on the spectacular quantity of people that help this concept. And, whereas I can freely admit that I would be down to look at The Bachelorette: Clare’s Quarantine, do we actually need these of us trapped collectively for 2 months? Have you learnt what sort of insanity that quantity of cabin fever may produce? It will flip into The Purge in that rattling mansion!
I went on file simply a few days in the past and mentioned that I used to be dissatisfied by the lads who’ve been chosen for Clare’s season. She’ll be 39 in a couple of week, but many of the males who had been picked for her by manufacturing are of their 20s to early 30s. Nicely, it seems like numerous of us agree with my displeasure, and hope that the manufacturing delay can deal with it:
My guess as a solution to this query? No. Persons are most likely going to be very nervous about flying, assembly a number of new folks, sharing residing areas with them and getting all kissy with a girl who’s kissing 29 different dudes for at the very least a number of months. However, this might nonetheless imply that a few of these too-young males drop out and so they have to get replaced. If that is the case, we may (perhaps…probably) see extra older guys on Clare’s Bachelorette season, ought to it choose again up sooner or later.
That leads me to a different query, really. What if they can not begin filming The Bachelorette in a number of weeks and need to scrap the entire thing this yr? Will Clare nonetheless be our subsequent Bachelorette or will they abandon her season and return to the drafting board with one other girl in her early 20s? Look, I actually simply need the coronavirus to cease and everybody to be / keep wholesome, however I am additionally gonna be tremendous pissed when issues get again to regular in the event that they skip over Clare. She did not begin this pandemic so that they should not make her pay an pointless worth for it!
Fortunately, in the event you nonetheless want a Bachelor Nation repair, now we have The Bachelor: Pay attention To Your Coronary heart developing on April 13 (the finale’s been filmed and the whole lot), so we cannot be with out romantic actuality present drama for lengthy. You possibly can keep tuned to CinemaBlend for the most recent in Bachelorette information and spoilers within the meantime!
