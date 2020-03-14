Bad News, Bachelor Nation! Clare Crawley’s 2020 Bachelorette Season Is Postponed, So No More Spoilers Yet

That leads me to a different query, really. What if they can not begin filming The Bachelorette in a number of weeks and need to scrap the entire thing this yr? Will Clare nonetheless be our subsequent Bachelorette or will they abandon her season and return to the drafting board with one other girl in her early 20s? Look, I actually simply need the coronavirus to cease and everybody to be / keep wholesome, however I am additionally gonna be tremendous pissed when issues get again to regular in the event that they skip over Clare. She did not begin this pandemic so that they should not make her pay an pointless worth for it!