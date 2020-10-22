Bad news for BJP before Bihar election: Sushil Modi-Shahnawaz corona positive, admitted to AIIMS

Bihar Assembly Election 2020:Voting for the first phase of assembly elections is due in Bihar next week and in view of this, all parties are busy campaigning and rallies loudly. Meanwhile, a bad news has come for the BJP. Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Modi and BJP’s star campaigner Syed Shahnawaz Hussain have become corona positive. Both leaders have given information about this by tweeting. With this, Rajiv Pratap Rudy and Mangal Pandey have become quarantined. Also Read – Bihar Assembly Election 2020: Lalu targets Nitish by tweeting cartoons

Sushil Modi has written in his tweet that everything is fine, I am admitted in AIIMS Hospital in Patna, CT scan has also been done which is absolutely correct.

Tested positive for CORONA.All parameters are perfectly normal.Started with mild https://t.co/cTwCzt88DL temp.for last 2 days.Admitted to AIIMS Patna for better monitoring.CT scan of lungs normal.Will be back soon for campaigning. – Sushil Kumar Modi (@SushilModi) October 22, 2020

At the same time, Shahnawaz Hussain also informed himself by getting infected by his Kovid-19 by tweeting. He wrote, ‘I came in contact with some people who have been found to be corona infected. Today I got my test done, which came positive. In the last few days, I request the people who have come in contact with me to get their corona checked as per government guidelines.

I have suffered myself into AIIMS trauma center.

I am feeling fine, nothing to worry about. – Syed Shahnawaz Hussain (@ShahnawazBJP) October 21, 2020

The BJP leader said that he is currently admitted in the trauma center of AIIMS. Giving this information by tweeting, he said that I am admitted in the trauma center of AIIMS I feel good, there is nothing to worry about. According to reports, Bihar Health Minister Mangal Pandey has also been ill for the last few days. However, no confirmed information has been received about Rajiv Pratap Rudy.