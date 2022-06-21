Bad news for Cristiano Ronaldo: they crashed his Bugatti valued at almost 2 million euros

The Portuguese star is on vacation in Mallorca

During your vacations Cristiano Ronaldo He got a bad surprise. It is that the Civil Guard investigates the identity of the driver of a luxury sports car owned by the Portuguese footballer, who has suffered a minor accident when leaving the road and colliding with a wall in an urbanization of Bunyolain Mallorca.

According to sources from the Spanish security personnel, the Traffic Service is analyzing the circumstances of the crash in which a Bugatti Veyron valued at a figure close to €2 millionto determine the reasons why the driver lost control of the sports vehicle, and if any other car has been involved in the accident.

The blow caused material damage to a building attached to the road in the rural area of In Coma in which gas cylinders were kept. In recent days, several local media have published images from social networks of Cristiano Ronaldo and his wife from their vacation on the island of the Balearic.

The striker of Manchester United is spending a few days in an inland luxury estate of the archipelago and has sailed along its coasts with his wife and children.

In the last few hours, the Lusitanian star celebrated the birthday of one of his children with a super party at the luxurious estate in Mallorca. It was Georgina Rodriguezpartner of the striker, in charge of sharing the images of the celebration through her Instagram account. “A magical and special day”was defined by the model and businesswoman in her social networks.

The celebration took place outside the mansion, taking advantage of the good weather: the place was set by a giant ball and Cristian junior was honored with a shower of streamers. The cake also featured a special motif: the Portugal jersey with dad’s number 7 number and the legend “Happy Birthday”.

According to the local portal Last hour, the estate selected by the Portuguese is surrounded by vineyards and also has a swimming pool flanked by palm trees, a gym, Jacuzzis, a multi-sport court for playing football or basketball and a sand court for beach volleyball. But in addition, in the building there is a chapel and a mysterious underground room. According to this portal, it would be an “erotic room” designed so that couples can enjoy their intimate life without being disturbed in an environment designed especially for that.

CR7 He got there by private plane, but two of his favorite cars arrived by boat the next day: a Bugatti Centodiecivalued at more than $8 millionand a truck Mercedes Benz USD 180 thousand of which there are only ten in the world and that it was a gift Georgina Rodríguez made him in 2020 For his birthday.

KEEP READING

Great goal and assistance with dance: Ronaldinho’s show in the all-star match in the United States, where Dybala also shone

Antonela Roccuzzo’s message to Messi for Father’s Day: the special photo he chose to accompany him

Marco van Basten: “Those who believe that Cristiano is better than Messi know nothing about football”