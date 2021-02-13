Bad news for PSG: Neymar will miss the Champions League game against Barcelona through injury

Neymar suffered an injury that leaves him outside the match against Paris Saint Germain and Barcelona on Wednesday (Photo: REUTERS)

What he Paris Saint Germain most feared, it finally happened. It was confirmed that Neymar, who set off the alarms when he retired injured from the field of play in the match of the French Cup before him Caen, you will not be able to play against him Barcelona at Camp Nou next Tuesday because he suffered a “Injury to the left adductor”.

“After the analysis of the clinical examination and the imaging examinations, the patient will be absent approximately 4 weeks depending on the progression”, the French club reported on its website.

This logically implies that the Brazilian attacker from 29 years will not be present in the first leg of round of 16 from Champions League before him Barça, his old club. And even his presence has also been in doubt for revenge, which will be played on March 10th at Princes Park of Paris.

Neymar is also a doubt for the rematch of March 10 against Barcelona in the Champions League (Photo: REUTERS)

The star of PSG had to leave the court when they were going 12 minutes of the second half after a hard entry by the Burkinabe Steeve Yago. That blow was after the victory goal was yielded to him 0-1 to Italian Moise kean, it will also be ruled out for matches against AS Mónaco, Dijon y Bordeaux from League 1.

It is not the first time Neymar is injured in the previous key matches. Physical problems afflicted him in the tie against him Real Madrid in 2018 – he played only the first leg at the Bernabéu – and also against Manchester United the following year, where both matches were lost. He had first suffered a metatarsal fracture and then he tore his ankle ligament.

Only the last season can I stay healthy for the decisive instances of the European competition and the PSG managed to reach the definition in the Final 8 of Lisboa, although they later lost to the mighty Bayern Munich.

Mauricio Pochettino comforted Neymar when he had to leave the field injured (Photo: REUTERS)

The sensitive low of Ney joins others that already has the establishment directed by Mauricio Pochettino, who currently cannot count on other heavyweights like Keylor Navas, Ander Herrera, Juan Bernat and Ángel Di María, who suffered a muscle injury in the match against him Olympic Marsella last Sunday.

