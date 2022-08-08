Bad news for River Plate: Enzo Pérez was replaced due to injury against Independiente

River Plate visited Independiente for the twelfth date of the Professional League. Marcelo Gallardo’s team won 1-0 with a goal from Matías Suárez at the end. Despite the joy of victory, the Millionaire added bad news in the first half. Midway through the stage, Enzo Pérez was replaced due to injury and in his place Bruno Zuculini entered.

The captain felt a muscular discomfort in the left leg after a blow in a dispute for the ball with Leandro Benegas. Although the man from Mendoza tried and gave the go-ahead to continue, after a few minutes his gestures of pain and concern increased.

This was perceived by Doll in a bad coverage that ended in an action of clear danger for Independiente and he immediately ordered his replacement by the former Racing Club midfielder.

Enzo Pérez finished with ice in the affected area and will undergo the corresponding medical studies to determine the degree of the injury. This could only be known this Monday.

Marcelo Gallardo’s gesture says it all: Enzo Pérez was replaced due to injury 25 minutes into the first half against Independiente (Fotobaires)

With these three points, River Plate, immersed in a period of irregularity, came within seven points of the lead, while Independiente, which had the return of coach Julio Falcioni, remains sunk in the last places. The game was played at the stadium Liberators of America-Ricardo Enrique Bochiniwas refereed by Fernando Rapallini and televised by TNT Sports.

The match was played with an Independiente public after Aprevide modified its initial idea that it be played behind closed doors after the incidents that occurred at the Avellaneda club headquarters 15 days ago by members and fans upset by the delicate sporting and economic situation of the club, which threatened to continue in the next home game.

In River there were changes in the defense: the Chilean Paulo Díaz for Emanuel Mammana and Javier Pinola for the injured David Martínez. On offense, Colombian Miguel Borja, the team’s star addition in the transfer market, started as a substitute while Esequiel Barco took his place. In Independiente Falcioni determined that the goalkeeper be Milton Álvarez, leaving Sebastián Sosa among the reliefs, who has a muscle injury.

