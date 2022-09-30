Bad news in the France team: the injury of a footballer who will miss the World Cup in Qatar was confirmed

Boubacar Kamara, France midfielder, will miss the 2022 World Cup in Qatar due to injury.

Less than two months before the start of the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cupthe soccer players begin to take care of their physiques to arrive in optimal conditions because any setback could leave them out of the appointment. One of those who has fallen recently is Boubacar KamaraFrench midfielder 22 years who is currently active in the Aston Villawho will miss the tournament by a knee injury.

“Unfortunately, Bouba he will be absent until after the World Cup, it is a hard blow ”declared Steven Gerrardhis DT in the villainsduring a press conference. Medical tests confirmed that he suffered damage to the ligaments in his right knee, which requires a long period of rehabilitation.

Kamarawho joined the English club in the last transfer window, had to be substituted during the first half of the victory Aston Villa against him Southampton (1-0) on September 16, before the international break. He had been summoned by Didier Deschamps to dispute the UEFA Nations League in June.

The player thus joins the long list of casualties of the French team two months before Qatar World Cupwhich starts next November 20with the unknown about the state at that time of Paul Pogbarecently operated on the knee. Another of the vital midfield players, N’Golo Kante – The Best Of N’Golo Kantereturned to training this Tuesday with the Chelseaafter suffering an injury in mid-August.

Kamarawho made his landing on the Premier League as a free player after starring in a great season with the Olympic Marseille on the Ligue 1has been a starter in all Aston Villa games this season and was presented as a good alternative for Deschamps in the midfield of The Blues.

Kamara suffered an injury to the ligaments in his right knee in Aston Villa’s match against Southampton on September 16 (Photo: REUTERS)

Thus, Bouba was already left was also discarded by Gerrard for the match in Premier League before him Leeds this Sunday and will begin his long recovery process with a view to being available again as soon as possible. After making his way with good performances to be considered as one of the players who could represent France in his title defense at the world Cupa serious setback has come to his aspirations and he will have to focus on returning to the courts.

