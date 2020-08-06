Bad Robot Options Glennon Doyle Memoir ‘Untamed’ for Television

In a aggressive state of affairs, Bad Robot has secured the rights to develop Glennon Doyle’s best-selling memoir “Untamed” for tv.

In affiliation with Warner Bros. Television, J.J. Abrams and Bad Robot’s head of tv, Ben Stephenson, will govt produce alongside Jessie Nelson and Doyle, who can even co-write the primary episode. Rachel Rusch Wealthy, Bad Robot’s govt vp of tv, will co-executive produce. The challenge reunites Bad Robot and Nelson, as they beforehand collaborated on the Apple collection “Little Voice.”

The e-book explores the enjoyment and peace we uncover after we cease striving to fulfill the expectations of the world, and begin trusting the voice deep inside us.

“We have been extremely moved by Glennon’s story of coming to dwell extra actually, bravely, and absolutely, embracing the messiness that comes together with change,” Stephenson and Wealthy stated. “Glennon’s personal writing is sharp and humorous and deeply felt, and we will consider no higher accomplice to assist deliver her story to life than Jessie Nelson, whose work all the time has a profound and tender humanity, and we’re thrilled to work along with her once more.”

“Untamed” grew to become a primary New York Occasions bestseller upon its launch. Doyle’s different books embody “Love Warrior” and “Carry On, Warrior.” She can also be the founder and president of Collectively Rising, an all-women led nonprofit group that has raised over $25 million for girls, households, and youngsters in disaster.

“’Untamed’ has offered over a million copies worldwide in fewer than 20 weeks and ignited a motion as a result of girls are in a collective second of reckoning: We’re present fashions of marriage, parenthood, faith, enterprise, sexuality, and politics – and deciding that it’s time to let the previous burn and picture more true, extra stunning lives for ourselves, and a extra equitable world for all of us,” Doyle stated. “I can’t think about a extra vital time or extra good companions than Jessie Nelson and Bad Robot to assist deliver my story, our collective story, to tv.”

Bad Robot’s present TV slate embody “Westworld” at HBO, “Little Voice” at Apple,” and “Citadel Rock” at Hulu. Upcoming tasks embody “Lovecraft Nation” and “Demimonde” at HBO and “Lisey’s Story” and “My Glory Was I Had Such Associates” at Apple. The corporate can also be prepping three new dramas for HBO Max, together with a Justice League Darkish collection.

“It’s uncommon to return upon a narrative that has at its middle such a robust, messy, sincere, wholly unique feminine character,” Nelson stated. “So I’m thrilled to be working with my companions Bad Robot, Warner Bros. and Glennon Doyle to inform her story — because it consistently reminds us that “being human will not be laborious since you’re doing it fallacious it’s laborious since you’re doing it proper. You may’t change the truth that life is tough, so it’s essential to change your concept that it was ever imagined to be simple,.”

Nelson is repped by WME and Jackoway Tyerman. Doyle is repped by WME and Ziffren Brittenham.