Bad Sisters Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And Everything You Need To Know

Sharon Hogan has a deal with Apple TV+ to make the dark thriller TV show Bad Sisters, which was originally called Emerald. It takes place between London and Dublin and is based on a series by Malin-Sarah Godin called Clans of the Flanders. On August 19, 2022, the first two episodes came out.

In September 2021, it was confirmed that Sharon Hogan’s Apple TV+ show Emerald, which is being made by her production company Merman, will be co-written, executive produced, and star her. Malin-Saragozin, who made the show Inspiring Clan, joined the project as an executive producer, along with Bert He Hamelinck and Michael Herr Sagol of Belgium’s Caviar Films.

Faye Dawn and Clelia Mountford, Brett Baer, and Dave Finkel were also in charge of making Merman. The main filming took place in 2021. People say that the cast and crew shot scenes in and around Dublin in August, at places like Sandy Cove, Forty He Foot, House, and Malahide. They also had plans to film in Belfast.

Bad Sisters Season 2 Renewal Status

Apple TV+ renewed the show for a second season on November 8, 2022. Trying, Physical, Slow Horses, For All Mankind, Ted Lasso, Pachinko, Swagger, Schmigadoon!, and Severance are among the other scripted shows that will be back on the platform at that time. The news was also confirmed by the official Apple TV+ Twitter account, which said, “#BadSisters will return for Season 2 on Apple TV+ ” The response to our show had been beyond what we could have hoped for… I look forward to getting chilly in the Irish Sea one more time.” – @SharonHorgan”

Bad Sisters Season 2 Cast

For season 2 of Bad Sisters, we can expect to see all of the following cast members:

Sharon Horgan as Eva Garvey

Anne-Marie Duff as Grace Williams

Sarah Greene as Bibi Garvey

Eva Birthistle as Ursula Flynn

Eve Hewson as Becka Garvey

Brian Gleeson as Thomas Claffin

Daryl McCormack as Matthew Claffin

Saise Quinn as Blánaid Williams

Assaad Bouab as Gabriel

Michael Smiley as Roger Muldoon

Jonjo O’Neill as Donal Flynn

Yasmine Akram as Nora Garvey

Seána Kerslake as Theresa Claffin

Bad Sisters Season 2 Plot

Bad Sisters stands out because it is more of a “whydunnit” than a “whodunnit” because the story is more about why the criminal did what they did than about who they are. The hilarious show is about the close-knit Garvey sisters, played by Sharon Horgan, Anne-Marie Duff, Eva Birthistle, Sarah Greene, Bibi, and Becka (Eve Hewson). John Paul Williams, Grace’s husband, played by Claes Bang, is abusive. This was clear from the very first episode, “The Prick,” but he kept showing it one layer at a time, almost with twisted pleasure, over the course of the 10 episodes.

John Paul dies in an accident, which makes the Claffin brothers raise a few eyebrows. Thomas Claffin (Brian Gleeson) and Matt Claffin (Daryl McCormack) are supposed to give Grace a huge life insurance payout and risk going bankrupt (or worse) if they can’t prove that JP’s death was caused by foul play. But the problem is that JP was such a jerk that everybody who knew him had plenty of reasons to want him dead. And the tv series takes its time to slowly figure out what crime and criminals are and how they work.

The thing is that the first season stands on its own pretty well. It gives us a finish that lets us stay right where we were. Unlike the HBO show Big Little Lies, which has a very similar plot, JP’s mother can’t come back as Meryl Streep to scare the Garvey sisters into confessing. But since season 2 of Bad Sisters is coming up, it looks like the neat bow that was tied at the end of the first season will be pulled at. The Claffin brothers might have been happy with how things turned out, but since the police, or Garda, were involved, something else could have happened. Also, there are a lot of people who know what really happened. As the saying goes, if one person is dead, two people can keep a secret.

Bad Sisters Season 2 Release Date

The likely start date has not yet been announced. But if we have to guess when Bad Sisters Season 2 might come out, it might be sometime around 2023, like the first season. It should air at the same time on Apple TV+, which is 12 a.m. (ET).

As we’ve already said, the streaming service hasn’t said when the show will come out or what time it will be on. So, if the network keeps the same schedule, the next season might follow the same pattern and come out around the same time.

Bad Sisters Season 2 Trailer

No one has said anything official about the trailer for Bad Sisters Season 2, but if you haven’t seen Season 1, you can look at the trailer for Season 1.

Bad Sisters Season 2 Episodes

There are rumors that the last season of Bad Sisters will have a total of ten episodes. Soon after the creators of the program posted the promotional video, this news came out. On August 19, 2022, the first episode of this show came out on Apple TV+.

Where to Watch Bad Sisters?

This is a show that everyone should see. it makes you feel better and clears your mind if you’re upset. This show is definitely only on Apple TV+, and people can watch it whenever and wherever they want.