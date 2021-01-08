Badaun Gang Rape Case: Priyanka Gandhi angry at NCW member, gave inane statement

Badaun Gang Rape Case: Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has reprimanded NCW member Chandramukhi Devi for her statement. Chandramukhi Devi had said that there would not have been a gang-rape and murderous attack on a woman in Badaun if she had not gone out alone in the evening or had a child with him. Also Read – Delhi Police stopped Rahul Gandhi’s march, detained many Congress leaders including Priyanka Vadra

The Congress leader said, "Do you think that women safety will be ensured after such a statement? NCW members are blaming the victim for the crime. Administration upset how post mortem report leaked? In Moradabad, an afflicted woman is struggling with her life. "

Chandramukhi Devi, a member of the National Commission for Women, visited the village of 50-year-old gang rape victim in Uttar Pradesh's Badaun district on Thursday, and said the crime would not have happened if the woman did not go out alone in the evening.

The NCW member allegedly said, “This is a crime that has embarrassed humanity, but I would also like to say that women should not go out alone in the evening hours.” I think the woman would not have stepped out in the evening, or if she had a child with her, this incident would not have happened. “

NCW Chairperson Rekha Sharma said, “I don’t know how and why the member has said this, but women have the right to go whenever and wherever they want.”

