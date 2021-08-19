Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 (Sony TV) Serial Forged, Timings, Tale, Actual Title, Wiki & Extra

Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 (Sony TV) : TV Serial Forged, Tale, Timings, Wiki, Forged Actual Title, Beginning Date and Extra

Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 is an Indian tv display produced via Ekta Kapoor. Its stars Disha Parmar and Nakuul Mehta within the lead roles. It’s being made beneath the banner of Balaji Telefilm. The display is scheduled to unencumber in 30 August 2021.

Title Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 Major Forged Disha Parmar

Nakuul Mehta Style Drama Director Now not To be had Manufacturer Ekta Kapoor

Shobha Kapoor Editor Now not To be had DoP Now not To be had Manufacturing Area Balaji Telefilm Pvt. Ltd.

Forged

The entire forged of TV display Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 :

Disha Parmar

As : Priya

Nakuul Mehta

As : Ram

Poorti Arya

As : Twinkle

Pranav Misshra

Ajay Nagrath

Abhinav Kapoor

Aman Maheshwari

Time

Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 will telecast from Monday to Friday at 8pm on Sony TV channel. Its first promo used to be introduced on twelfth August 2021. The display will even to be had for on-line streaming on Sony Liv platform. Different main points associated with the display are given under.

Channel Title Sony TV Display Timings Monday to Friday at 8pm Operating Time 20-22 Mins Beginning Date 30 August 2021 Language Hindi Nation India

Promo

