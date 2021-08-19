Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 (Sony TV) Serial Forged, Timings, Tale, Actual Title, Wiki & Extra

Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 (Sony TV) : TV Serial Forged, Tale, Timings, Wiki, Forged Actual Title, Beginning Date and Extra
Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 is an Indian tv display produced via Ekta Kapoor. Its stars Disha Parmar and Nakuul Mehta within the lead roles. It’s being made beneath the banner of Balaji Telefilm. The display is scheduled to unencumber in 30 August 2021.
|Title
|Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2
|Major Forged
|Disha Parmar
Nakuul Mehta
|Style
|Drama
|Director
|Now not To be had
|Manufacturer
|Ekta Kapoor
Shobha Kapoor
|Editor
|Now not To be had
|DoP
|Now not To be had
|Manufacturing Area
|Balaji Telefilm Pvt. Ltd.
Forged
The entire forged of TV display Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 :
Disha Parmar
As : Priya
Nakuul Mehta
As : Ram
Poorti Arya
As : Twinkle
Pranav Misshra
Ajay Nagrath
Abhinav Kapoor
Aman Maheshwari
Time
Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 will telecast from Monday to Friday at 8pm on Sony TV channel. Its first promo used to be introduced on twelfth August 2021. The display will even to be had for on-line streaming on Sony Liv platform. Different main points associated with the display are given under.
|Channel Title
|Sony TV
|Display Timings
|Monday to Friday at 8pm
|Operating Time
|20-22 Mins
|Beginning Date
|30 August 2021
|Language
|Hindi
|Nation
|India
Promo
If in case you have extra information about the display Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2, then please remark under down we attempt to replace it inside an hour
Keep Tuned with thenewstrace.com for extra Leisure information.