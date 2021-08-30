Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 Forged, Sony TV New Serial, Repeat Telecast Timing

Sony TV is again with season 2 of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain (BALH 2) which is produced via Ekta and Shobha Kapoor underneath the banner Balaji Telefilms.
After effectively finishing season 1, makers now introduced 2d season for BALH enthusiasts who have been eagerly ready to peer it.
The tale of Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 2 serial revolves round a love tale of rich businessman Ram and a middle-class woman Priya. It’s going to exhibit how this couple love and agree with each and every different and clear up the entire issues in their lifestyles.
The feminine lead function of Priya Sood will likely be performed via Disha Parmar. She not too long ago were given married an Indian singer Rahul Vaidya.
Whilst the male lead function of Ram Kapoor will likely be performed via Nakuul Mehta. He was once final observed in Celebrity Plus’s Dil Bole Oberoi.
Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 serial will get started from thirtieth August 2021, Mon-Fri at 8:00 PM.
Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 Get started Date / Timing
⇄ Scroll to peer complete desk
|Display identify
|Bade Pain Lagte Hain 2
(बड़े अच्छे लगते हैं 2)
|Channel
|Sony TV & SonyLIV
|Produced By way of
|Balaji Telefilms
|Beginning Date
|thirtieth August 2021
|Telecast Time
|Mon-Fri at 8:00 PM
|Repeat Telecast Timing
|Mon-Fri at 6:00 PM, 10:30 PM
Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 Forged / Actual Identify
⇄ Scroll to peer complete desk
|Sr No.
|Function Identify
|Actual Identify
|Function
|1
|Priya Sood
|Disha Parmar
|Meera’s daughter
|2
|Ram Kapoor
|Nakul Mehta
|Nandini’s step-son
|3
|Nandini Kapoor
|Shubhaavi Choksey
|Ram’s step-mother
|4
|Kartik Sood
|Pranav Misshra
|Priya’s elder brother
|5
|Maitri Sood
|Anjum Fakih
|Priya’s more youthful sister
|6
|Meera Sood
|Kanupriya Shankar Pandit
|Priya’s mom
|7
|Sara Sood
|Alefia Kapadia
|Priya’s elder sister
|8
|Shubham Kapoor
|Manraj Singh
|Ram’s Step-brother
|9
|Aditya
|Ajay Nagrath
|Ram’s Highest good friend
|10
|Brinda Shekhawat
|Aanchal Khurana
|Ram’s good friend
|11
|Mukul
|Sumit Khanna
|Rahul Khanna’s Brother
|12
|Rahul Khanna
|Utkarsh Gupta
|Ram’s good friend
|13
|Twinkle
|Poorti Arya
|No longer identified
|14
|No longer identified
|Vineet Kumar Chaudhary
|No longer identified
|15
|No longer identified
|Reena Aggarwal
|No longer identified
**We can stay updating the celebrity solid record.
Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 Promos
Disclaimer: The rights of the added featured symbol and embedded promos are associated with their respective creators i.e Sony Leisure Tv and SonyLIV.