Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 Forged, Sony TV New Serial, Repeat Telecast Timing

Sony TV is again with season 2 of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain (BALH 2) which is produced via Ekta and Shobha Kapoor underneath the banner Balaji Telefilms.

After effectively finishing season 1, makers now introduced 2d season for BALH enthusiasts who have been eagerly ready to peer it.

The tale of Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 2 serial revolves round a love tale of rich businessman Ram and a middle-class woman Priya. It’s going to exhibit how this couple love and agree with each and every different and clear up the entire issues in their lifestyles.

The feminine lead function of Priya Sood will likely be performed via Disha Parmar. She not too long ago were given married an Indian singer Rahul Vaidya.

Whilst the male lead function of Ram Kapoor will likely be performed via Nakuul Mehta. He was once final observed in Celebrity Plus’s Dil Bole Oberoi.

Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 serial will get started from thirtieth August 2021, Mon-Fri at 8:00 PM.

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 Get started Date / Timing

Display identify Bade Pain Lagte Hain 2
(बड़े अच्छे लगते हैं 2)
Channel Sony TV & SonyLIV
Produced By way of Balaji Telefilms
Beginning Date thirtieth August 2021
Telecast Time Mon-Fri at 8:00 PM
Repeat Telecast Timing Mon-Fri at 6:00 PM, 10:30 PM

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 Forged / Actual Identify

Sr No. Function Identify Actual Identify Function
1 Priya Sood Disha Parmar Meera’s daughter
2 Ram Kapoor Nakul Mehta Nandini’s step-son
3 Nandini Kapoor Shubhaavi Choksey Ram’s step-mother
4 Kartik Sood Pranav Misshra Priya’s elder brother
5 Maitri Sood Anjum Fakih Priya’s more youthful sister
6 Meera Sood Kanupriya Shankar Pandit Priya’s mom
7 Sara Sood Alefia Kapadia Priya’s elder sister
8 Shubham Kapoor Manraj Singh Ram’s Step-brother
9 Aditya Ajay Nagrath Ram’s Highest good friend
10 Brinda Shekhawat Aanchal Khurana Ram’s good friend
11 Mukul Sumit Khanna Rahul Khanna’s Brother
12 Rahul Khanna Utkarsh Gupta Ram’s good friend
13 Twinkle Poorti Arya No longer identified
14 No longer identified Vineet Kumar Chaudhary No longer identified
15 No longer identified Reena Aggarwal No longer identified

**We can stay updating the celebrity solid record.

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 Promos

